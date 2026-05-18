Minnesota invovled with over 30 prospects in the newest Rivals300

The Rivals 300 rankings for the Class of 2028 were updated on Monday, and there’s no shortage of potential Minnesota football targets, with the Golden Gophers already offering more than 30 players who made the list.

Of the almost three dozen prospects listed, 14 call the Midwest home.

Among those who made the Rivals300 is in-state linebacker Brodie Metzger – Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary (Beaver Creek, MN). The 6-foot-4, 195-pound linebacker has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks and is now ranked as the No. 252 player in the country according to Rivals, including the No. 20 linebacker and the top talent in Minnesota.

Within the Midwest, Illinois is the highest represented state with four prospects inside the top-300, all hailing from the greater Chicago area in No. 24 EDGE Darieon Prescott – Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL), No. 56 EDGE Kameron McGee – Brother Rice (Chicago, IL), No. 63 WR Marshaun Thornton – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL), and No. 198 DL Caleb Tucker – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL).

Iowa also is well represented with three top-300 prospects in No. 103 OT Declan Heying – Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA), No. 106 TE Jevyn Severson – Madrid (Madrid, IA), and No. 200 IOL Carter Barrett – Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA).



Full list of Rivals300 players Minnesota has offered

No. 5 CB A’mir Sears – Columbus (Pembroke Pines, FL)

No. 9 DL Tyzon Swann – Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)

No. 15 OT Austin Attalah – Cajon (San Bernardino, CA)

No. 18 OT Cannon Zubeck – Shawnee Mission East (Overland Park, KS)

No. 21 RB Kevin Hartsfield – Newton (Covington, GA)

No.24 EDGE Darieon Prescott – Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)

No. 35 DL Landen Wade -Basha (Chandler, AZ)

No. 53 CB Amiir Woodward – Bergen Catholic (Toms River, NJ)

No. 56 EDGE Kameron McGee -Brother Rice (Chicago, IL)

No. 60 TE Tytan McNeal – Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, WA)

No. 63 WR Marshaun Thornton – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL)

No. 59 EDGE Aden Johnson – Miami Carol City (Hollywood, FL)

No. 68 ATH Camden Noe – Portage Central (Portage, MI)

No. 96 OT Wyatt VanBoening – Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, IL)

No. 103 OT Declan Heying – Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA)

No. 106 TE Jevyn Severson – Madrid (Madrid, IA)

No. 117 LB Brayden Bonik – Ridge Point (Missouri City, TX)

No. 140 3 LB Landon Miller – De La Salle (Concord, CA)

No. 149 QB Titus Huard – Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)

No. 156 S Adrian Woodward – Bergen Catholic (Toms River, NJ)

No. 180 RB Zachary Belyeu – North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA)

No. 186 TE Ridge Janes – De Smet (Saint Louis, MO)

No. 198 DL Caleb Tucker – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL)

No. 200 IOL Carter Barrett – Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA)

No. 216 TE Theo Schott – Zionsville (Zionsville, IN)

No. 220 OT Dilen Mulaj – Iona Preparatory School (New Rochelle, NY)

No. 233 RB Isiah Nalls – Calhoun (Calhoun, GA)

No. 236 Reece Wilmes – Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)

No. 241 DL Zayre Thomas – Lee’s Summit (Raytown, MO)

No. 252 LB Brodie Metzger – Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary (Beaver Creek, MN)

No. 267 Malosi Ilaoa – Timpview (Provo, UT)



Midwest Prospects

No. 18 OT Cannon Zubeck – Shawnee Mission East (Overland Park, KS)

No. 24 EDGE Darieon Prescott – Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)

No. 56 EDGE Kameron McGee -Brother Rice (Chicago, IL)

No. 63 WR Marshaun Thornton – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL)

No. 68 ATH Camden Noe – Portage Central (Portage, MI)

No. 96 OT Wyatt VanBoening – Carmel Catholic (Mundelein, IL)

No. 103 OT Declan Heying – Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA)

No. 106 TE Jevyn Severson – Madrid (Madrid, IA)

No. 186 TE Ridge Janes – De Smet (Saint Louis, MO)

No. 198 DL Caleb Tucker – Mount Carmel (Chicago, IL)

No. 200 IOL Carter Barrett – Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA)

No. 216 TE Theo Schott – Zionsville (Zionsville, IN)

No. 236 OL Reece Wilmes – Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)

No. 241 DL Zayre Thomas – Lee’s Summit (Raytown, MO)

No. 252 LB Brodie Metzger – Hills-Beaver Creek Secondary (Beaver Creek, MN)

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