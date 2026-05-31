Minnesota lands Centennial (NV) duo Maxwell Miles & Jayden Thomas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers added a pair of commitments to their 2027 recruiting class on Sunday afternoon as Centennial (Las Vegas, NV) prospects S Maxwell Miles and Jayden Thomas both announced their commitments to Minnesota.

S Maxwell Miles

The Minnesota Golden Gophers at one time were the leaders for safety Maxwell Miles. But an offer from Michigan changed the trajectory of his recruitment, and he quickly committed to the Michigan Wolverines.

But Minnesota safety coach Danny Collins continued to push for Miles, and the Gophers ultimately were able to get him on campus this weekend for an official visit. Now, Miles has flipped his commitment to the Golden Gophers.

Miles is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as a high three-star prospect, including being the No. 619 player nationally, the No. 62 safety, and a top-five player in the state of Nevada.

WR Jayden Thomas

Thomas is ranked by the Rivals Industry Rankings as a three-star prospect; however, his overall ranking is hindered by a lack of a grade from ESPN. Rivals likes Thomas as a high three-star prospect, a top-100 wide receiver nationally, and a top-10 player in the state of Nevada. 247Sports views Thomas as the No. 124 wide receiver and the No. 9 player in Nevada.

Prior to his commitment, Thomas held over dozen offers in his recruitment, including California and Vanderbilt, serving as his additional Power Four offers. Currently, he is set to take visits to Minnesota this weekend, San Diego State next weekend, New Mexico on June 12, and UNLV on June 19.

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (1): David Mack, Jayden Thomas

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (4): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota

EDGE (1): Eli Diane

Defensive Linemen (1): Gage Geyer

Linebackers (2): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne

Cornerbacks (2): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Safeties (1): Wyatt Liebentritt

By State:

Minnesota (6): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

California (1): QB Furian Inferrera

Iowa (3): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Mississippi (1): RB Greg Hargrow

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

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