Minnesota lands commitment from California DT Lemani Fehoko
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a third commitment in just over 24 hours as California DT Lemani Fehoko has announced his decision.
The Rivals Industry Rankings rank the 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle as a top-1300 prospect nationally, a top-130 interior defensive lineman, and a top-110 player in the state of California.
Fehoko chose Minnesota over Boise State and Washington State, both of which he took official visits to. Duke was set to receive an official visit, but will no longer.
Other programs that were offered but didn’t get visits include Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Washington.
“I love what Coach Fleck brings. Being a Coach for nine years, going on 10 years, is kind of unheard of nowadays,” Fehoko previously told Gophers Nation. “So the culture he has built over the many years is actually truly amazing. The camaraderie between the players is a whole different type of love, and that’s what really caught my eye.”
As a junior, Fehoko recorded 29 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.
He joins Gage Geyer as defensive tackles committed to Minnesota in their 2027 recruiting class. They also hold four EDGE rusher commitments in Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, and Cam Saunders
Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown
By Position:
Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera
Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich
Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson
Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen
Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe
EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders
Defensive Linemen (2): Gage Geyer, Lemani Fehoko
Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber
Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Jyden German
Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels
By State:
Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker
Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe
Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley
Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas
Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber
California (3): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders, DT Lemani Fehoko
Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota
Florida (1): CB Jyden German
Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson
Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt
New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels
North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko
Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price
South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen
Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood
Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe
Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell
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