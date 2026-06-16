Minnesota lands commitment from California DT Lemani Fehoko

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a third commitment in just over 24 hours as California DT Lemani Fehoko has announced his decision.

The Rivals Industry Rankings rank the 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle as a top-1300 prospect nationally, a top-130 interior defensive lineman, and a top-110 player in the state of California.

Fehoko chose Minnesota over Boise State and Washington State, both of which he took official visits to. Duke was set to receive an official visit, but will no longer.

Other programs that were offered but didn’t get visits include Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cal, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Washington.

“I love what Coach Fleck brings. Being a Coach for nine years, going on 10 years, is kind of unheard of nowadays,” Fehoko previously told Gophers Nation. “So the culture he has built over the many years is actually truly amazing. The camaraderie between the players is a whole different type of love, and that’s what really caught my eye.”

As a junior, Fehoko recorded 29 tackles, including 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

He joins Gage Geyer as defensive tackles committed to Minnesota in their 2027 recruiting class. They also hold four EDGE rusher commitments in Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, and Cam Saunders

Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class breakdown

By Position:

Quarterback (2): Jett Feeney, Furian Inferrera

Running Back (2): Greg Hargrow, Taye Reich

Wide Receiver (4): David Mack, Jayden Thomas, Kevin Ferrygood, Carlos Ferguson

Tight End (2): Brooks Bakko, Drake Mikkelsen

Offensive Linemen (5): Joseph Hamer, Will Clausen, Jamail Sewell, Dylan Mota, Drake Buthe

EDGE (4): Eli Diane, Kelsey Rose Jr., Roy Price, Cam Saunders

Defensive Linemen (2): Gage Geyer, Lemani Fehoko

Linebackers (3): Tate Wallace, Kason Clayborne, Wyatt Wilber

Cornerbacks (3): Zak Walker, Jordan Walley, Jyden German

Safeties (3): Wyatt Liebentritt, Maxwell Miles, Taylor Daniels

By State:

Minnesota (7): QB Jett Feeney, RB Taye Reich, WR David Mack, OL Joseph Hamer, EDGE Eli Diane, DL Gage Geyer, CB Zak Walker

Iowa (4): OL Will Clausen, LB Tate Wallace, LB Kason Clayborne, OL Drake Buthe

Mississippi (2): RB Greg Hargrow, CB Jordan Walley

Nevada (2): S Maxwell Miles, WR Jayden Thomas

Tennessee (2): EDGE Kelsey Rose Jr, LB Wyatt Wilber

California (3): QB Furian Inferrera, EDGE Cam Saunders, DT Lemani Fehoko

Illinois (1): OT Dylan Mota

Florida (1): CB Jyden German

Maryland (1): WR Carlos Ferguson

Nebraska (1): S Wyatt Liebentritt

New Jersey (1): S Taylor Daniels

North Dakota (1): TE Brooks Bakko

Ohio (1): EDGE Roy Price

South Dakota (1): TE Drake Mikkelsen

Texas (1): WR Kevin Ferrygood

Utah (1): EDGE Ma’atoe Moe

Wisconsin (1): OT Jamail Sewell

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation