Minnesota
Minnesota lands commitment from Cincinnati transfer WR Noah Jennings

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley2 hours agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ wide receiver room got deeper on Friday evening, as Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Noah Jennings announced his commitment to Minnesota while finishing up an official visit to campus.

The 6-foot, 190-pound junior comes to the Twin Cities with one year of eligibility remaining. Jennings previously spent two seasons at Charleston Southern and one season at Cincinnati. During his time at Charleston Southern, he totaled 72 receptions for 885 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

In his lone season with Cincinnati, Jennings recorded 23 receptions for 323 yards while appearing in 13 games. The Columbia, South Carolina native was expected to take on a larger role in the Bearcats’ offense in 2026, but instead opted to enter the transfer portal and land with a new program.

At Minnesota, Jennings joins Auburn transfer Perry Thompson as wide receivers to commit to the Gophers out of the portal. They’ll join returning starters Jalen Smith and Javon Tracy, both of whom are expected to be key contributors in Minnesota’s passing attack next fall.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jennings was targeted 39 times last season, including seven contested targets. He did not record a reception on any of those contested opportunities. For his career, Jennings has seven contested catches on 23 total contested targets.

Pro Football Focus graded Jennings solidly overall, giving him a 68.5 offensive grade, including a 68.2 receiving grade. Across 168 career targets, Jennings has eight total drops, three of which came during the 2025 season.

PORTAL COMMITMENTS

PLAYERSCHOOLYEARS LEFT2025 SEASON STATSMORE ON TRANSFER
QB Michael MerdingerLiberty221-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TDSTORY
RB Jaron ThomasVanderbilt42 carries, 15 yardsSTORY
OL Bennett WarrenTennessee3N/ASTORY
DT Naquan CrowderMarshall261 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
LB Andrew MarshallEastern Michigan161 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sackSTORY
WR Perry ThompsonAuburn217 receptions, 154 yardsSTORY
DB Parker KnutsonSW Minnesota State239 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBUSTORY
CB Aydan WestMichigan State319 tackles, 1 PBUSTORY
CB Elisha WestMichigan State3NASTORY
Beckham SunderlandMichiganTBD47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffsSTORY
Mekhai SmithLehigh256 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PBUSTORY
P Zachary RobbinsUtah State310 touchbacks on 21 kickoffsSTORY
LB/EDGE TJ BushCalifornia140 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacksSTORY
TE Kaden HelmsOklahoma15 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TDSTORY
WR Noah JenningsCincinnati123 receptions, 323 yards

2026 Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

