Minnesota lands commitment from Tennessee OT transfer Bennett Warren

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have landed their third commitment of the transfer portal season on Sunday as offensive tackle Bennett Warren, a Tennessee transfer, made his decision.

Warren, listed by Tennessee as 6-foot-7 and 325-pounds is listed by On3 as a top-25 offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

Warren was a former highly-touted prospect out of Fort Bend Christian Academy (Sugar Land, TX), ranked as a four-star prospect, a top-150 prospect nationally, and a top-10 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

With the Volunteers, Warren appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2024 before playing in all 13 games for the Volunteers in 2025, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. In total, he played 76 offensive snaps for Tennessee this season, with a majority of those coming against FCS East Tennessee State.

Warren joins quarterback Michael Merdinger and running backs Jaron Thomas as transfer players to commit to Minnesota this portal season.

Warren will likely be considered the favorite to be Minnesota's starting right tackle in 2026 as the program returns starters at left tackle (Nathan Roy), left guard (Greg Johnson), and center (Ashton Beers). Offensive guard Tony Nelson, who made multiple starts at left guard in 2025, is also set to return next fall.

