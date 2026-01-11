Minnesota lands FCS running back transfer TJ Thomas

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a second running back to their 2026 transfer portal class. According to a report from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, Elon transfer running back TJ Thomas has committed to the Golden Gophers.

Thomas, a smaller but compact running back, is listed at 5-foot-8 and 190-pounds was a Freshman All-American for Elon in 2024, thanks to totaling 89 carries for 588 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well as 13 receptions for 108 yards and a score.

This season, the Thomasville, Georgia native was unable to post the same numbers with 91 carries for 384 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, a 2.4-yard drop off from his 2024 numbers. He did, however, record a slight increase in the passing game with 15 receptions for 124 yards.

Notably, Thomas also has experience returning kicks, totaling 28 returns in his career for 686 yards with a long of 51. He also has two career punt returns for 36 yards.

To go with his small, compact frame, Thomas is a superb athlete with a reported sub-4.4 forty-yard dash time. He was also a track star for Brookwood School, where he ran a 10.69 100-meter and a 22.88 100-meter as a senior.

Thomas joins a Minnesota running back room that is headlined by rising senior Darius Taylor and is also set to return rising redshirt senior A.J. Turner. Earlier this cycle, the Gophers landed a portal commitment from Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas, a rising redshirt freshman. Also set to return are Grant Washington and Xavier Ford, both redshirt freshmen in 2026. The program will also add a trio of freshmen in four-star Ryan Estrada and three stars Ezekiel Bates and Niko Castillo.

The running backs in 2026 will be led by first-year running backs coach and former Golden Gophers star Mo Ibrahim.

