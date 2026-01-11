Minnesota lands FCS running back transfer TJ Thomas
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a second running back to their 2026 transfer portal class. According to a report from Chris Hummer of CBS Sports, Elon transfer running back TJ Thomas has committed to the Golden Gophers.
Thomas, a smaller but compact running back, is listed at 5-foot-8 and 190-pounds was a Freshman All-American for Elon in 2024, thanks to totaling 89 carries for 588 yards and five rushing touchdowns as well as 13 receptions for 108 yards and a score.
This season, the Thomasville, Georgia native was unable to post the same numbers with 91 carries for 384 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, a 2.4-yard drop off from his 2024 numbers. He did, however, record a slight increase in the passing game with 15 receptions for 124 yards.
Notably, Thomas also has experience returning kicks, totaling 28 returns in his career for 686 yards with a long of 51. He also has two career punt returns for 36 yards.
To go with his small, compact frame, Thomas is a superb athlete with a reported sub-4.4 forty-yard dash time. He was also a track star for Brookwood School, where he ran a 10.69 100-meter and a 22.88 100-meter as a senior.
Thomas joins a Minnesota running back room that is headlined by rising senior Darius Taylor and is also set to return rising redshirt senior A.J. Turner. Earlier this cycle, the Gophers landed a portal commitment from Purdue transfer Jaron Thomas, a rising redshirt freshman. Also set to return are Grant Washington and Xavier Ford, both redshirt freshmen in 2026. The program will also add a trio of freshmen in four-star Ryan Estrada and three stars Ezekiel Bates and Niko Castillo.
The running backs in 2026 will be led by first-year running backs coach and former Golden Gophers star Mo Ibrahim.
PORTAL COMMITMENTS
|PLAYER
|SCHOOL
|YEARS LEFT
|2025 SEASON STATS
|MORE ON TRANSFER
|QB Michael Merdinger
|Liberty
|2
|21-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TD
|STORY
|RB Jaron Thomas
|Vanderbilt
|4
|2 carries, 15 yards
|STORY
|OL Bennett Warren
|Tennessee
|3
|N/A
|STORY
|DT Naquan Crowder
|Marshall
|2
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|LB Andrew Marshall
|Eastern Michigan
|1
|61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack
|STORY
|WR Perry Thompson
|Auburn
|2
|17 receptions, 154 yards
|STORY
|DB Parker Knutson
|SW Minnesota State
|2
|39 tackles, 8 INT, 6 PBU
|STORY
|CB Aydan West
|Michigan State
|3
|19 tackles, 1 PBU
|STORY
|CB Elisha West
|Michigan State
|3
|NA
|STORY
|K Beckham Sunderland
|Michigan
|TBD
|47 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs
|STORY
|S Mekhai Smith
|Lehigh
|2
|56 tackles, 4 INT, 7 PBU
|STORY
|P Zachary Robbins
|Utah State
|3
|10 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs
|STORY
|LB/EDGE TJ Bush
|California
|1
|40 tackles, 10 TFL, 5.5 sacks
|STORY
|TE Kaden Helms
|Oklahoma
|1
|5 receptions, 35 yards, 1 TD
|STORY
|WR Noah Jennings
|Cincinnati
|1
|23 receptions, 323 yards
|STORY
|WR Zion Steptoe
|Tulsa
|1
|21 receptions, 272 yards
|STORY
|DT Zion Chapman
|FIU
|2
|15 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks
|STORY
|RB T.J. Thomas
|Elon
|2
ADDITIONAL MINNESOTA TRANSFER PORTAL LINKS
2026 Minnesota Football Transfer Portal Tracker
TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD
