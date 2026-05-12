Minnesota men's basketball Big Ten opponents announced

The Big Ten announced the league opponents for each of the conference’s 18 teams on Tuesday, including the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Gophers will play a total of 20 conference games, with six games coming in home-and-away contests against three opponents, and the other 14 games being singular matchups against each of the other 14 programs within the conference.

Opponents that Minnesota will face twice in 2026-27 are the defending national champions, the Michigan Wolverines. They’ll also face Northwestern and Wisconsin twice.

The Gophers will also host Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington in singular matchups while traveling to Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC.

The 2026-27 season will be the second under head coach Niko Medved, who led the Gophers to a 15-18 overall record in his first season with the Gophers. Within Big Ten play, Minnesota was 8-12.

Minnesota in 2026-27 will have to replace both of its top scorers, Cade Tyson (19.6 ppg) and Langston Reynolds (11.6 ppg).

The Gophers will, however, return the likes of f Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma, Bobby Durkin, Grayson Grove, and Kai Shinholster. They were also highly active in the transfer portal, adding Kyan Evans (UNC), Winters Grady (Michigan), Nolan Groves (Texas Tech), Malick Kordel (Michigan), and Malachi Palmer (Villanova).

Home/Away

Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Home Only

Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington

Road Only

Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC

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