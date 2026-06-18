Minnesota men's hockey releases 2026-27 schedule

The 2026-27 schedule for the Minnesota Golden Gophers has been released as Brett Larson’s first season leading the maroon and gold slowly draws closer.

The season for the Golden Gophers will get underway on October 2 and 3 as they take on Michigan Tech on the road before making the two-hour trip north to take on Minnesota Duluth on October 16 and 17.

They’ll return home for the next few weeks, hosting North Dakota on October 22-23, before starting Big Ten play the week after against Penn State, on October 29 through November 1. Wisconsin comes to town a few days later, from November 5 through the 8, and they’ll then host Alaska Anchorage on November 13-14. Their final home game of November will come on November 27 against Minnesota State before returning the favor one day later on November 28 in Mankato.

In December, the Gophers will take two road trips. One to Notre Dame on December 3 through the 6, before making a trip to East Lansing one week later on December 10 through 13.

January starts with a non-conference exhibition matchup against Bemidji State to get the Gophers back in game shape.

Michigan comes to town on January 7 for a conference series to start a gauntlet over the final two months of the season. The Gophers will then travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State Jan 14-17 and will host Notre Dame (Jan. 21-24) and Michigan State (Jan. 28-31) to end the month.

February features a trip to Wisconsin (Feb. 4-7) and Penn State (Feb. 11-14) before finishing their home schedule with a Feb. 18-21 matchup against Ohio State. They’ll then end their season on Feb. 25-28 with a road trip to Ann Arbor.

Date At Opponent Location Oct 2 (Fri) Away Michigan Tech Houghton, MI Oct 3 (Sat) Away Michigan Tech Houghton, MI Oct 16 (Fri) Away Minnesota Duluth Duluth, MN Oct 17 (Sat) Away Minnesota Duluth Duluth, MN Oct 22 (Thu) Home North Dakota 3M Arena at Mariucci Oct 23 (Fri) Home North Dakota 3M Arena at Mariucci Oct 29 (Thu) Home Penn State 3M Arena at Mariucci Oct 29 (Thu) Home Penn State 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 5 (Thu) Home Wisconsin 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 5 (Thu) Home Wisconsin 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 13 (Fri) Home Alaska Anchorage 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 14 (Sat) Home Alaska Anchorage 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 27 (Fri) Home Minnesota State 3M Arena at Mariucci Nov 28 (Sat) Away Minnesota State Mankato, MN Dec 3 (Thu) Away Notre Dame South Bend, IN Dec 3 (Thu) Away Notre Dame South Bend, IN Dec 10 (Thu) Away Michigan State East Lansing, MI Dec 10 (Thu) Away Michigan State East Lansing, MI Jan 2 (Sat) Home Bemidji State 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 7 (Thu) Home Michigan 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 7 (Thu) Home Michigan 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 14 (Thu) Away Ohio State Columbus, OH Jan 14 (Thu) Away Ohio State Columbus, OH Jan 21 (Thu) Home Notre Dame 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 21 (Thu) Home Notre Dame 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 28 (Thu) Home Michigan State 3M Arena at Mariucci Jan 28 (Thu) Home Michigan State 3M Arena at Mariucci Feb 4 (Thu) Away Wisconsin Madison, WI Feb 4 (Thu) Away Wisconsin Madison, WI Feb 11 (Thu) Away Penn State University Park, PA Feb 11 (Thu) Away Penn State University Park, PA Feb 18 (Thu) Home Ohio State 3M Arena at Mariucci Feb 18 (Thu) Home Ohio State 3M Arena at Mariucci Feb 25 (Thu) Away Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Feb 25 (Thu) Away Michigan Ann Arbor, MI

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