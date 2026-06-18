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Minnesota men's hockey releases 2026-27 schedule

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley47 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

The 2026-27 schedule for the Minnesota Golden Gophers has been released as Brett Larson’s first season leading the maroon and gold slowly draws closer.

The season for the Golden Gophers will get underway on October 2 and 3 as they take on Michigan Tech on the road before making the two-hour trip north to take on Minnesota Duluth on October 16 and 17.

They’ll return home for the next few weeks, hosting North Dakota on October 22-23, before starting Big Ten play the week after against Penn State, on October 29 through November 1. Wisconsin comes to town a few days later, from November 5 through the 8, and they’ll then host Alaska Anchorage on November 13-14. Their final home game of November will come on November 27 against Minnesota State before returning the favor one day later on November 28 in Mankato.

In December, the Gophers will take two road trips. One to Notre Dame on December 3 through the 6, before making a trip to East Lansing one week later on December 10 through 13.

January starts with a non-conference exhibition matchup against Bemidji State to get the Gophers back in game shape.

Michigan comes to town on January 7 for a conference series to start a gauntlet over the final two months of the season. The Gophers will then travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State Jan 14-17 and will host Notre Dame (Jan. 21-24) and Michigan State (Jan. 28-31) to end the month.

February features a trip to Wisconsin (Feb. 4-7) and Penn State (Feb. 11-14) before finishing their home schedule with a Feb. 18-21 matchup against Ohio State. They’ll then end their season on Feb. 25-28 with a road trip to Ann Arbor.

DateAtOpponentLocation
Oct 2 (Fri)AwayMichigan TechHoughton, MI
Oct 3 (Sat)AwayMichigan TechHoughton, MI
Oct 16 (Fri)AwayMinnesota DuluthDuluth, MN
Oct 17 (Sat)AwayMinnesota DuluthDuluth, MN
Oct 22 (Thu)HomeNorth Dakota3M Arena at Mariucci
Oct 23 (Fri)HomeNorth Dakota3M Arena at Mariucci
Oct 29 (Thu)HomePenn State3M Arena at Mariucci
Oct 29 (Thu)HomePenn State3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 5 (Thu)HomeWisconsin3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 5 (Thu)HomeWisconsin3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 13 (Fri)HomeAlaska Anchorage3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 14 (Sat)HomeAlaska Anchorage3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 27 (Fri)HomeMinnesota State3M Arena at Mariucci
Nov 28 (Sat)AwayMinnesota StateMankato, MN
Dec 3 (Thu)AwayNotre DameSouth Bend, IN
Dec 3 (Thu)AwayNotre DameSouth Bend, IN
Dec 10 (Thu)AwayMichigan StateEast Lansing, MI
Dec 10 (Thu)AwayMichigan StateEast Lansing, MI
Jan 2 (Sat)HomeBemidji State3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 7 (Thu)HomeMichigan3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 7 (Thu)HomeMichigan3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 14 (Thu)AwayOhio StateColumbus, OH
Jan 14 (Thu)AwayOhio StateColumbus, OH
Jan 21 (Thu)HomeNotre Dame3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 21 (Thu)HomeNotre Dame3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 28 (Thu)HomeMichigan State3M Arena at Mariucci
Jan 28 (Thu)HomeMichigan State3M Arena at Mariucci
Feb 4 (Thu)AwayWisconsinMadison, WI
Feb 4 (Thu)AwayWisconsinMadison, WI
Feb 11 (Thu)AwayPenn StateUniversity Park, PA
Feb 11 (Thu)AwayPenn StateUniversity Park, PA
Feb 18 (Thu)HomeOhio State3M Arena at Mariucci
Feb 18 (Thu)HomeOhio State3M Arena at Mariucci
Feb 25 (Thu)AwayMichiganAnn Arbor, MI
Feb 25 (Thu)AwayMichiganAnn Arbor, MI

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