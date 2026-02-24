Skip to main content
How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley1 hour agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team has won back-to-back games for the first time since early January, but will now have its toughest test of the season when they take on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1) in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night. 

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-9) versus Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -22.5 | Total Points: 144.5

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan 81, Minnesota 64

In The Rankings

MinnesotaMichigan
KenPom721
Haslam651
BPI682
NET731

Minnesota Projected Lineup

PosStartersGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GIsaac Asuma2739.0%31.7%51.6%49.0%76.9%3.941.410.9
GLangston Reynolds2754.5%25.7%60.3%56.7%58.2%4.44.50.811.1
FBobby Durkin2744.4%37.7%66.0%58.8%88.2%31.80.79.7
FCade Tyson2648.9%40.9%55.4%58.0%81.1%5.72.40.819.5
FGrayson Grove2668.2%45.5%72.7%72.0%27.6%2.81.10.94
PosBenchGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GKai Shinholster2531.0%24.2%40.0%37.9%75.0%1.31.10.52
GMaximus Gizzi80.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.100.30
GRJ Spencer50.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0000
PosInjuredGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FJaylen Crocker-Johnson2441.5%32.3%50.0%49.3%71.8%6.81.80.613.4
GChansey Willis Jr.741.0%18.2%50.0%43.6%45.5%33.32.46.3
FRobert Vaihola570.0%70.0%70.0%50.0%7.61.41.25
FNehemiah Turner720.0%0.0%22.2%20.0%50.0%1.60.30.40.7

Michigan Projected Lineup

PosPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FMorez Johnson Jr.2766.2%37.5%68.6%67.6%79.4%7.31.20.813.5
GElliot Cadeau2742.7%39.1%47.3%53.6%69.4%2.65.60.710
GNimari Burnett2747.7%38.7%63.9%60.2%80.0%2.31.30.68.7
FYaxel Lendeborg2749.8%30.8%65.7%56.8%82.1%7.53.21.214.6
CAday Mara2765.9%28.6%67.4%66.5%50.0%72.40.411.2
PosBenchGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GRoddy Gayle Jr.2646.3%29.5%53.4%50.7%74.5%3.21.50.87.3
FWill Tschetter2742.4%38.5%55.0%57.1%89.7%1.80.60.14.6
GTrey McKenney2745.3%36.8%61.3%57.3%90.5%2.60.90.49.7
GL.J. Cason2649.7%37.8%61.6%59.2%69.8%1.82.40.98.1
GWinters Grady935.0%31.6%100.0%50.0%85.7%1.10.20.22.9
FOscar Goodman1238.1%0.0%53.3%38.1%50.0%1.50.501.4
CMalick Kordel1153.8%0.0%58.3%53.8%20.0%1.80.20.11.4
GCharlie May433.3%50.0%0.0%50.0%50.0%0.30.30.31
GHoward Eisley Jr.533.3%33.3%50.0%0.0%000.20.6

Prediction: Michigan 82, Minnesota 59

Minnesota has had two really strong performances in back-to-back games, but this is a whole different animal on Tuesday night. The Wolverines have been nearly unbeatable all season, and it’s hard to see any realistic avenue that a shorthanded Golden Gophers roster will be able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Adding onto that, Michigan is coming off a 68-63 loss to Duke on Saturday evening are going to be hungry to get back onto the winning path. Over their last seven conference games, the Wolverines have won by an average margin of 19.5 points. In their last two home games, it’s been complete annihilation of their opponents. A 30-point win over UCLA and a 41-point win over Penn State.

For the Gophers, Tuesday night’s game should be about staying competitive and, at this point, healthy.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

