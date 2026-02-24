How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central
The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team has won back-to-back games for the first time since early January, but will now have its toughest test of the season when they take on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1) in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-9) versus Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1)
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -22.5 | Total Points: 144.5
On3 Game Prediction: Michigan 81, Minnesota 64
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Michigan
|KenPom
|72
|1
|Haslam
|65
|1
|BPI
|68
|2
|NET
|73
|1
Minnesota Projected Lineup
|Pos
|Starters
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Isaac Asuma
|27
|39.0%
|31.7%
|51.6%
|49.0%
|76.9%
|3.9
|4
|1.4
|10.9
|G
|Langston Reynolds
|27
|54.5%
|25.7%
|60.3%
|56.7%
|58.2%
|4.4
|4.5
|0.8
|11.1
|F
|Bobby Durkin
|27
|44.4%
|37.7%
|66.0%
|58.8%
|88.2%
|3
|1.8
|0.7
|9.7
|F
|Cade Tyson
|26
|48.9%
|40.9%
|55.4%
|58.0%
|81.1%
|5.7
|2.4
|0.8
|19.5
|F
|Grayson Grove
|26
|68.2%
|45.5%
|72.7%
|72.0%
|27.6%
|2.8
|1.1
|0.9
|4
|Pos
|Bench
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Kai Shinholster
|25
|31.0%
|24.2%
|40.0%
|37.9%
|75.0%
|1.3
|1.1
|0.5
|2
|G
|Maximus Gizzi
|8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0
|G
|RJ Spencer
|5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pos
|Injured
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|24
|41.5%
|32.3%
|50.0%
|49.3%
|71.8%
|6.8
|1.8
|0.6
|13.4
|G
|Chansey Willis Jr.
|7
|41.0%
|18.2%
|50.0%
|43.6%
|45.5%
|3
|3.3
|2.4
|6.3
|F
|Robert Vaihola
|5
|70.0%
|70.0%
|70.0%
|50.0%
|7.6
|1.4
|1.2
|5
|F
|Nehemiah Turner
|7
|20.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
Michigan Projected Lineup
|Pos
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Morez Johnson Jr.
|27
|66.2%
|37.5%
|68.6%
|67.6%
|79.4%
|7.3
|1.2
|0.8
|13.5
|G
|Elliot Cadeau
|27
|42.7%
|39.1%
|47.3%
|53.6%
|69.4%
|2.6
|5.6
|0.7
|10
|G
|Nimari Burnett
|27
|47.7%
|38.7%
|63.9%
|60.2%
|80.0%
|2.3
|1.3
|0.6
|8.7
|F
|Yaxel Lendeborg
|27
|49.8%
|30.8%
|65.7%
|56.8%
|82.1%
|7.5
|3.2
|1.2
|14.6
|C
|Aday Mara
|27
|65.9%
|28.6%
|67.4%
|66.5%
|50.0%
|7
|2.4
|0.4
|11.2
|Pos
|Bench
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Roddy Gayle Jr.
|26
|46.3%
|29.5%
|53.4%
|50.7%
|74.5%
|3.2
|1.5
|0.8
|7.3
|F
|Will Tschetter
|27
|42.4%
|38.5%
|55.0%
|57.1%
|89.7%
|1.8
|0.6
|0.1
|4.6
|G
|Trey McKenney
|27
|45.3%
|36.8%
|61.3%
|57.3%
|90.5%
|2.6
|0.9
|0.4
|9.7
|G
|L.J. Cason
|26
|49.7%
|37.8%
|61.6%
|59.2%
|69.8%
|1.8
|2.4
|0.9
|8.1
|G
|Winters Grady
|9
|35.0%
|31.6%
|100.0%
|50.0%
|85.7%
|1.1
|0.2
|0.2
|2.9
|F
|Oscar Goodman
|12
|38.1%
|0.0%
|53.3%
|38.1%
|50.0%
|1.5
|0.5
|0
|1.4
|C
|Malick Kordel
|11
|53.8%
|0.0%
|58.3%
|53.8%
|20.0%
|1.8
|0.2
|0.1
|1.4
|G
|Charlie May
|4
|33.3%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|50.0%
|50.0%
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|1
|G
|Howard Eisley Jr.
|5
|33.3%
|33.3%
|50.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0.2
|0.6
Prediction: Michigan 82, Minnesota 59
Minnesota has had two really strong performances in back-to-back games, but this is a whole different animal on Tuesday night. The Wolverines have been nearly unbeatable all season, and it’s hard to see any realistic avenue that a shorthanded Golden Gophers roster will be able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.
Adding onto that, Michigan is coming off a 68-63 loss to Duke on Saturday evening are going to be hungry to get back onto the winning path. Over their last seven conference games, the Wolverines have won by an average margin of 19.5 points. In their last two home games, it’s been complete annihilation of their opponents. A 30-point win over UCLA and a 41-point win over Penn State.
For the Gophers, Tuesday night’s game should be about staying competitive and, at this point, healthy.
