How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team has won back-to-back games for the first time since early January, but will now have its toughest test of the season when they take on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1) in Ann Arbor on Tuesday night.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs Michigan

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-9) versus Michigan Wolverines (25-2, 15-1)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, MI)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Michigan -22.5 | Total Points: 144.5

On3 Game Prediction: Michigan 81, Minnesota 64

In The Rankings

Minnesota Michigan KenPom 72 1 Haslam 65 1 BPI 68 2 NET 73 1

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Pos Starters G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Isaac Asuma 27 39.0% 31.7% 51.6% 49.0% 76.9% 3.9 4 1.4 10.9 G Langston Reynolds 27 54.5% 25.7% 60.3% 56.7% 58.2% 4.4 4.5 0.8 11.1 F Bobby Durkin 27 44.4% 37.7% 66.0% 58.8% 88.2% 3 1.8 0.7 9.7 F Cade Tyson 26 48.9% 40.9% 55.4% 58.0% 81.1% 5.7 2.4 0.8 19.5 F Grayson Grove 26 68.2% 45.5% 72.7% 72.0% 27.6% 2.8 1.1 0.9 4 Pos Bench G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Kai Shinholster 25 31.0% 24.2% 40.0% 37.9% 75.0% 1.3 1.1 0.5 2 G Maximus Gizzi 8 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1 0 0.3 0 G RJ Spencer 5 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0 0 Pos Injured G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 24 41.5% 32.3% 50.0% 49.3% 71.8% 6.8 1.8 0.6 13.4 G Chansey Willis Jr. 7 41.0% 18.2% 50.0% 43.6% 45.5% 3 3.3 2.4 6.3 F Robert Vaihola 5 70.0% 70.0% 70.0% 50.0% 7.6 1.4 1.2 5 F Nehemiah Turner 7 20.0% 0.0% 22.2% 20.0% 50.0% 1.6 0.3 0.4 0.7

Michigan Projected Lineup

Pos Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS F Morez Johnson Jr. 27 66.2% 37.5% 68.6% 67.6% 79.4% 7.3 1.2 0.8 13.5 G Elliot Cadeau 27 42.7% 39.1% 47.3% 53.6% 69.4% 2.6 5.6 0.7 10 G Nimari Burnett 27 47.7% 38.7% 63.9% 60.2% 80.0% 2.3 1.3 0.6 8.7 F Yaxel Lendeborg 27 49.8% 30.8% 65.7% 56.8% 82.1% 7.5 3.2 1.2 14.6 C Aday Mara 27 65.9% 28.6% 67.4% 66.5% 50.0% 7 2.4 0.4 11.2 Pos Bench G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Roddy Gayle Jr. 26 46.3% 29.5% 53.4% 50.7% 74.5% 3.2 1.5 0.8 7.3 F Will Tschetter 27 42.4% 38.5% 55.0% 57.1% 89.7% 1.8 0.6 0.1 4.6 G Trey McKenney 27 45.3% 36.8% 61.3% 57.3% 90.5% 2.6 0.9 0.4 9.7 G L.J. Cason 26 49.7% 37.8% 61.6% 59.2% 69.8% 1.8 2.4 0.9 8.1 G Winters Grady 9 35.0% 31.6% 100.0% 50.0% 85.7% 1.1 0.2 0.2 2.9 F Oscar Goodman 12 38.1% 0.0% 53.3% 38.1% 50.0% 1.5 0.5 0 1.4 C Malick Kordel 11 53.8% 0.0% 58.3% 53.8% 20.0% 1.8 0.2 0.1 1.4 G Charlie May 4 33.3% 50.0% 0.0% 50.0% 50.0% 0.3 0.3 0.3 1 G Howard Eisley Jr. 5 33.3% 33.3% 50.0% 0.0% 0 0 0.2 0.6

Prediction: Michigan 82, Minnesota 59

Minnesota has had two really strong performances in back-to-back games, but this is a whole different animal on Tuesday night. The Wolverines have been nearly unbeatable all season, and it’s hard to see any realistic avenue that a shorthanded Golden Gophers roster will be able to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Adding onto that, Michigan is coming off a 68-63 loss to Duke on Saturday evening are going to be hungry to get back onto the winning path. Over their last seven conference games, the Wolverines have won by an average margin of 19.5 points. In their last two home games, it’s been complete annihilation of their opponents. A 30-point win over UCLA and a 41-point win over Penn State.

For the Gophers, Tuesday night’s game should be about staying competitive and, at this point, healthy.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

