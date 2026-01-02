Minnesota moving on from wide receivers coach Matt Simon

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are moving on from wide receivers coach Matt Simon. The news was first reported by Ryan Burns of Gopher Illustrated.

A member of P.J. Fleck’s original staff in the Twin Cities, Simon will move on from the program after nine seasons with the Golden Gophers. The Farmington, Minnesota, native had been with Fleck since the 2014 season at Western Michigan. He also spent time at Rutgers, the University of St. Thomas, and Northern Illinois in his coaching career.

Simon was integral in the development of talents such as Daniel Jackson, Rashod Bateman, and Tyler Johnson in his time with the Gophers. However, in recent years, the performance of Minnesota’s wide receiver room has been as fruitful, and a change after a disappointing 2025 season at the position seemed likely following the end of the season.

Simon is the fifth coaching change for Minnesota this offseason. Also departing the program from the 2025 coaching staff were defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky, outside linebackers /nickels coach Kevin Kane, and running backs coach Jayden Everett.

Both Dottin-Carter and Ligashesky were let go by the Gophers, while Kane and Everett left on their own volition for jobs at Purdue and Wisconsin, respectively.

