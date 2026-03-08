Initial Takeaways: Minnesota holds on to beat Northwestern 67-66 on senior night

The Minnesota Golden Gophers 2025-26 regular season came to a conclusion on Saturday evening at Williams Arena with a 67-66 win over the Northwestern Wildcats. The win closes the book on Niko Medved’s first regular season with the program, with a 14-16 record, including 8-12 in conference play.

Gophers jump on Northwestern early

With the emotions flowing on senior day, the Gophers got off to a fast start on Saturday evening. After striking first and taking a 4-2 lead, Minnesota went on a 14-0 run over just four minutes to quickly push the advantage to 18-2 by the 13:38 mark.

Northwestern, to its credit, fought its way back into the game and didn’t allow the Gophers to run away with it early. The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to as few as eight points in the first half before Minnesota took a 39-29 lead into halftime.

It was a total team effort in the opening half. Isaac Asuma led the way with 11 points, Cade Tyson added 10, and Bobby Durkin had nine on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from three-point range. Langston Reynolds, Grayson Grove, and Kai Shinholster also found the scoresheet.

Minnesota nearly lets it slip away

Despite ultimately pulling out the win, it was far from certain that Minnesota would get it done Saturday night. The Wildcats in the second half were able to work themselves all the way back and took a 64-63 lead with 1:34 remaining in the game on a Jordan Clayton three-pointer. That basket would be the last of the night for the Wildcats while Langston Reynolds scored four of his 21 total points to give the Gophers a 67-66 win.

Minnesota ended the second half shooting a solid 45.8% from the floor; however, it was a bit of fool’s gold. The Gophers in the half were just 2-for-10 from three-point range. They also struggled to score in the second half, with just four made baskets in the final 10 minutes, with two of those in the final 30 seconds.

Northwestern, on the other hand, shot 50% from the field, including 5-of-12 from three-point range. The Wildcats, however, missed four of their final five three-point attempts, including a look from Nick Martinelli for the game-winner with three seconds remaining.

Another game that comes down to the wire

Overall, the game was a very fitting way for the Gophers to end their regular season. All year, Niko Medved’s squad found themselves in dogfights. The Gophers, including Saturday’s game, had 10 games that were decided by five points or less; they went 4-6 in those 10 games, including 4-3 at Williams Arena. The Gophers overall were 13-4 this season at Williams Arena.

Reynolds powers the Gophers

Throughout the last few weeks, Langston Reynolds has been making his mark, and in the Gophers’ win, nobody had a stronger performance. The Denver, Colorado native had 21 points in the win, shooting an efficient 9-of-13 from the field as well as 3-for-4 from the free throw line. He also had four assists and three rebounds.

Strengthening his impact on Saturday night was that Reynolds scored 17 of Minnesota’s 28 second-half points, by far making him the most important piece to the win.

It was just the third time this season that Reynolds scored 20 or more points, including the second time in three games after previously scoring 21 points against UCLA on February 28.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation