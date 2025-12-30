Minnesota not expected to retain special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky

The Minnesota Golden Gophers football program is not expected to retain special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky for the 2026 season, as Gophers Nation reported earlier Tuesday.

Gophers Nation first reported the possibility of Ligashesky’s departure on Sunday evening, before offering a follow-up report earlier Tuesday, indicating that the buzz around a change in leadership on special teams continued to grow and that a change was expected.

According to ESPN’s SP+ rankings, the Golden Gophers ranked 122nd nationally in special teams efficiency during the 2025 regular season.

Minnesota’s kicking game this season was led by Syracuse transfer Brady Denaburg, who finished 14-for-21 on field goal attempts (66.7%) while converting all 33 extra-point tries. In the return game, the Gophers averaged just 22.8 yards per kickoff return and 6.0 yards per punt return.

One bright spot on special teams was punter Tom Weston, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention recognition from the coaches. The Ouachita Baptist transfer averaged 42.5 yards per punt, with 23 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 15 punts of 50-plus yards.

Ligashesky arrived in Minneapolis ahead of the 2024 season after spending two seasons at Syracuse. A Pennsylvania native, he has been coaching since 1985.

