Minnesota officially adds six transfers to 2026-27 roster

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s hockey team has officially added six new players to its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Officially joining the program are junior forward Austin Burnevik (St. Cloud State), sophomore defenseman Tanner Hendricks (St. Cloud State), sophomore forward Christian Humprheys (Michigan), junior defenseman Finn Loftus (St. Cloud State/UMass), senior defenseman Evan Murr (Minnesota State), and sophomore goaltender Melvin Strahl (Michigan State).

Burnevik comes to Minnesota after spending his first two seasons with head coach Brett Larson at St. Cloud State.

The 2024 sixth-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks recorded a career-best 38 points this season, scoring 20 goals in 36 games and tallying 18 assists. As a freshman, he played in 35 games, totaling 13 goals and 15 assists.

Hendricks, a big 6-foot-4, 205-pound defenseman, is a former fourth-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The California native recorded six points in 14 games for St. Cloud State this past season with three goals and three assists.

2024 seventh-round pick Christian Humphreys, a Colorado Avalanche prospect, is back in the college game after a 10-game stint with Michigan in the 2024-25 season. He’s spent the last two years mostly with the Kitchener Rangers, totaling 118 points in 91 games with 38 goals and 80 assists.

Loftus, a former St. Cloud State defenseman, is coming off a 16-point season with four goals and 12 assists in 36 games. He previously played 31 games for UMass in 2024-25 and spent two years with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL.

Minnesota state transfer Evan Murr arrives in the Twin Cities after a 30-point season with the Mavericks, thanks to 10 goals and 20 assists. He also served as an alternate captain. He also had 216 points in 2023-24 and 27 points in 2024-25.

Michigan State goalie transfer Melvin Strahl played in three games for the Spartans this past season, posting a 2.27 GAA and a .922 save percentage. He also appeared in five games for the Sweden U20 team in 2024, posting a 1.44 GAA and a .944 save percentage, allowing just three goals on 60 shots.

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