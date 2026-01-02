Minnesota OL Kahlee Tafai set to enter transfer portal

Minnesota offensive tackle Kahlee Tafai’s stay in the Twin Cities will be for just a year. On Thursday, Tafai announced his plans to enter the transfer portal after just a season with the Golden Gophers.

The Washington transfer played in just three games this season for Minnesota and totaled 36 snaps.

“Dear Gopher Nation,

First, I want to thank God, Coach Fleck, and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and the chance to be part of this great program,” Tafai said in a statement. “I will always treasure the memories and the relationships I’ve built here.

With that being said, I’ll be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I’m excited for what’s next.”

Notably, Tafai transferred into the program last offseason after suffering an injury with Washington that required offseason surgery. That surgery kept Tafai out throughout spring practice, a valuable time for a transfer.

Tafai is the second offensive lineman for the Gophers this offseason to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal, joining fellow offensive tackle Reese Tripp, who was among the first Gophers to make their decision.

