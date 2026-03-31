Minnesota opens as underdog to Baylor in The Crown

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Baylor Bears on Wednesday evening at The Crown in Las Vegas, and BetMGM recently released the opening lines for the first-round matchup.

Minnesota has opened up as a 3.5-point underdog to the Bears with the total set at 148.5 points. Minnesota is a +140 underdog on the moneyline as well.

The Golden Gophers enter The Crown with an overall record of 15-17, including 8-12 in Big Ten play in Niko Medved’s first year with the program. The Gophers throughout the season struggled with injuries, finishing the regular season and Big Ten Tournament with just six healthy regulars.

Despite the injury struggles, the Golden Gophers won four of their last six regular-season games before falling to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament 72-67.

Minnesota will be without Jaylen Crocker-Johnson in this week’s tournament. Crocker-Johnson has been out since February 8, when he scored six points in a 67-62 loss to Maryland. On Monday, it was announced that the 6-foot-8 forward will be returning to Minnesota for the 2026-27 season.

Baylor enters The Crown with a 16-16 record, including 6-12 in Big 12 action. This year is the first time the Bears have missed the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season, not including the COVID-cancelled 2020-21 season.

The Bears are led by junior guard Cameron Carr, who has averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. Fellow guard Tounde Yessoufou has averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists, while a pair of additional guards in Isaac Williams and Obi Agbim are both averaging over 10 points per game.

Entering the tournament, the Bears have lost seven of nine games, including an 83-79 loss to Arizona State in the Big Ten Tournament.

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