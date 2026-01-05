Minnesota picks up commitment from Marshall DT transfer Naquan Crowder

The Minnesota Golden Gophers needed to desperately find defensive tackles in this year’s transfer portal class, and on Monday afternoon, they found their first.

Following an official visit over the weekend to the Twin Cities, Marshall DT transfer Naquan Crowder announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers. Crowder was also receiving interest from programs such as Arkansas and Penn State. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Crowder entered the transfer portal after just one season with the Thundering Herd, after starting his collegiate career at Division II California University of Pennsylvania. In his lone season with the program, Crowder recorded 26 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Pro Football Focus thought highly of Crowder as well, grading him out on the season with a 76.3 defensive grade, which included a very strong run defensive grade of 83.4 and a tackling grade of 72.7.

A 6-foot-3, 319-pound rising redshirt junior, Crowder spent most of his time with Marshall as a three-tech defensive tackle, playing mostly over the tackle — but he did spend some time on the interior as well as a one-tech. Thanks to both his size and strong skills against the run, Crowder could project well to a one-tech for the Gophers.

Minnesota this offseason is losing three defensive tackles to eligibility: Deven Eastern, Jalen Logan-Redding, and Rushawn Lawrence. Of their 2025 contributors, Nate Becker, Riley Sunram, and Jaylin Hicks are all expected to return.

Outside of the defensive tackle position, Minnesota is well equipped for the 2026 season on the defensive line with key pass rushers Anthony Smith, Karter Menz, and Jaxon Howard all set to return for next fall.

Crowder is Minnesota’s fifth commitment out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), and linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan).

PLAYER SCHOOL YEARS LEFT 2025 SEASON STATS MORE ON TRANSFER QB Michael Merdinger Liberty 2 21-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD ; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TD COMMITMENT STORY RB Jaron Thomas Vanderbilt 4 2 carries, 15 yards COMMITMENT STORY OL Bennett Warren Tennessee 2 N/A COMMITMENT STORY LB Andrew Marshall Eastern Michigan 1 61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack COMMITMENT STORY DT Naquan Crowder Marshall 2 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack COMMITMENT STORY

