Minnesota picks up commitment from Oklahoma TE transfer Kaden Helms

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have picked up another transfer portal commitment, this time, Oklahoma tight end transfer Kaden Helms amking the decision to be a Golden Gopher.

A native of Bellevue, Nebraska, Helms is a former four-star prospect and a top-150 player nationally, according to On3, as well as the No. 6 tight end coming out of high school as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

At Oklahoma, Helms would play in 20 games over three seasons, recording eight receptions for 58 yards and two touchdowns, which included five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

With the Gophers, Helms will join a tight end room that is currently slated to be led by redshirt junior Pierce Walsh, who played 205 snaps in 2025 as the Golden Gophers’ No. 3 tight end. Minnesota, notably falling the Rate Bowl, said goodbye to three senior tight ends in Jameson Geers, Drew Biber, and Frank Bierman, all exhausting their eligibility.

Walsh was by far the most experienced tight end in the room for Minnesota prior to Helms’ commitment, which also consists of Jacob Simspon, Sam Peters, and Julian Johnson. The Gophers will also add three 2026 signees to the room this offseason, including top in-state athlete Roman Voss.

While the Gophers tried to land more prolific pass catchers in the portal, in Colorado State transfer Rocky Beers, and to a lesser extent, Tulane transfer Justyn Reid, they will still take the experience and depth that Helms will provide to the tight end room next fall. That being said, which tight end will emerge as the program’s top pass catcher at the position remains to be seen.

