Minnesota picks up portal commitment from former top-50 prospect WR Perry Thompson

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ coaching staff continues to put together a strong 2026 transfer portal class. After landing Marshall defensive tackle Naquan Crowder earlier in the day, Minnesota added its top wide receiver target in Auburn transfer Perry Thompson.

Never miss breaking news or another Gophers Nation article again. Click HERE to sign up for Gophers Nation’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters

Thompson committed to the Gophers on Monday while visiting campus and will arrive with two years of eligibility remaining.

A former top-50 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Thompson was ranked No. 48 nationally, No. 12 among wide receivers, and No. 5 in Alabama according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was highly productive at the high school level, recording 207 receptions for 2,616 yards and 22 touchdowns over 32 games.

Thompson appeared in 22 games across two seasons at Auburn, totaling 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown. After posting five catches for 126 yards and a score as a freshman, he saw an expanded role in 2025, finishing with 17 receptions for 154 yards. He recorded two drops on 33 targets and caught two of seven contested opportunities.

With changes on the Auburn staff this offseason, Thompson entered the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

Minnesota returns just two wide receiver contributors from the 2025 season in Javon Tracy and Jalen Smith, creating immediate opportunity. Thompson will have a chance to compete for a starting role right away in the Gophers’ offense.

The Gophers’ wide receiver room will, of course, also be under new leadership in 2026, as former Gopher and Minnesota Viking wide receiver Isaac Fruechte was recently hired by the Golden Gophers. He replaces long-time wide receivers coach Matt Simon, who was with the program since 2017.

Thompson is Minnesota’s sixth commitment out of the transfer portal, joining quarterback Michael Merdinger (Liberty), running back Jaron Thomas (Purdue), offensive linemen Bennett Warren (Tennessee), linebacker Andrew Marshall (Eastern Michigan), and defensive tackle Naquan Crowder (Marshall).

PORTAL COMMITMENTS

PLAYER SCHOOL YEARS LEFT 2025 SEASON STATS MORE ON TRANSFER QB Michael Merdinger Liberty 3 21-for-41, 350 yds, 1 TD ; 19 att, 28 yds, 1 TD STORY RB Jaron Thomas Vanderbilt 4 2 carries, 15 yards STORY OL Bennett Warren Tennessee 3 N/A STORY LB Andrew Marshall Eastern Michigan 1 61 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack STORY DT Naquan Crowder Marshall 2 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack STORY WR Perry Thompson Auburn 2 17 receptions, 154 yards STORY

MINNESOTA FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER



OFFENSIVE HOT BOARD

DEFENSIVE HOT BOARD

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation