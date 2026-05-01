Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey arrested overnight on misdemeanor charges

Minnesota starting quarterback Drake Lindsey was arrested on Thursday night on misdemeanor charges in his hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Lidnsey was detained just after 1:00 a.m. on two misdemeanor charges. One for being in possession of alcohol as a minor and one for possession of fraudulent identification. He posted $470 bail and was released just before 8:30 a.m.

“We are aware of the situation and will address it internally,” a University of Minnesota spokesperson told Gophers Nation when asked for a comment.

Lindsey’s arrest comes less than a week after the Golden Gophers finished up their 2026 spring practices with a spring game at Huntington Bank Stadium.

In his first year as the program’s starting quarterback, the former three-star recruit completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He led the Gophers to a 8-5 overall record and a Rate Bowl victory over New Mexico in December.



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