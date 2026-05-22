Minnesota Recruiting: Gophers make top four for four-star EDGE target Ifeanyi Emedobi

Fort Wayne (Northrop), Indiana standout EDGE rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi released his top four on Friday afternoon, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have made the cut for the Rivals four-star prospect.

Also making the cut for Ifeanyi are the Indiana Hoosiers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Michigan Wolverines. Notably, Notre Dame was excluded.

Minnesota will get the first crack at hosting the Indiana four-star on May 29, with Penn State receiving a visit on June 5, Indiana on June 12, and Michigan on June 19.

Michigan’s inclusion within his top four is notable as the Wolverines only offered him earlier this month and now will receive the final official visit. Minnesota has been in on Emedobi for a bit longer and received an unofficial visit last month, calling his trip to the Twin Cities “amazing.”

NEWS: Four-Star EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi is down to Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, and Minnesota, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’2 214 EDGE is ranked as a Top 3 EDGE in Indiana (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/RMsEZvsko8 pic.twitter.com/b0RGa3qF2w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

A row prospect, Emedobi has only been playing organized football for one year. In his debut season as a junior, he recorded 59 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. The Rivals300 talent is listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.

Minnesota currently holds 17 commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, which ranks 27th nationally and 10th within the Big Ten. The Gophers hold two defensive line commitments from in-state four-star EDGE Eli Diane and in-state defensive lineman Gage Geyer.

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