Minnesota releases rosters for 2026 spring game

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting their spring game on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, open to all fans for free. The spring game is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.

Fans can enter Huntington Bank Stadium through Gate A, the only gate open to fans. Gate A will open at 10:30 a.m.

Here are the rosters for the game.

Team Maroon

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach / Safeties — Danny Collins

Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends — Eric Koehler

Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers — Mariano Sori-Marin

Offensive Line — Brian Callahan

Wide Receivers — Nick Faus

Defensive Line — Travis Moore

Quarterbacks — Keegan O’Hara

Rush Ends — Steve Stanard

Defensive Assistant — Kody Schutzman

Offensive Line Assistant — Caleb Richardson

Offensive Assistant — Karter Johnson

Special Teams Coordinator — Daniel Da Prato

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Brady Palmer, Max Shikenjanski, Dylan Wittke

Running Back: Darius Taylor, Jaron Thomas, TJ Thomas

Wide Receiver: Rico Blassingame, Donielle Hayes, Bradley Martino, Jalen Smith, Javon Tracy

Tight End: Julian Johnson, Jacob Simpson

Offensive Line: Brett Carroll, Mark Handy, Tony Nelson, Nathan Roy, Daniel Shipp, Nick Spence, Andrew Trout

Thoughts: We’re going to see plenty of Minnesota’s depth with Team Maroon. Max Shikenjanski should get a strong run in the game, but I’m excited to see Brady Palmer get some run in particular.

Don’t expect a ton of Darius Taylor, so we should see plenty of Jaron Thomas and TJ Thomas. The wide receivers and tight ends will be fun to watch, especially the receiver trio of Bradley Martino, Rico Blassingame, and Donielle Hayes.

Offensive Line-wise, Brett Carroll, Tony Nelson, and Daniel Shipp are going to be the names to watch as they all could factor into the offensive line this season.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Enoch Atewogbola, TJ Bush Jr., Colin Hansen, Jaxon Howard, Sam Macy, Anthony Smith

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Naquan Crowder, Jaylin Hicks, Theorin Randle, Jay’Quan Stubbs, Abu Tarawallie

Linebacker: Mason Carrier, Hudson Dunn, Joey Gerlach, Matt Kingsbury, Ethan Stendel

Safety: Kerry Brown, Jordan Lampkins, Garrison Monroe, Trason Richardson, Elisha West

Cornerback: Mike Gerald, Samuel Madu, Chance Payne, Aydan West

Specialists: Alan Soukup, Beckham Sunderland, Tom Weston

Thoughts: Defensively, this will be Minnesota fans’ first chance to see TJ Bush Jr. work. I don’t expect him to be on the field a ton, but it will still be exciting. Colin Hansen, Sam Macy, and Enoch Atewogbola will all see plenty of time.

At defensive tackle, Naquan Crowder and Jaylin Hicks have a chance to finish the spring with strong performances; both will factor into the defensive line in major ways.

At linebacker, Mason Carrier and Ethan Stendel are the two players I’ll be keeping my eye on the most as they will be notable depth pieces this season. Freshman Hudson Dunn is an exciting freshman as well, who could see the field sooner rather than later in his career.

In the secondary, we’ll be keeping eyes on Elisha West, Mike Gerald, and Aydan West the most.

Team Gold

Coaching Staff:

Head Coach / Quarterbacks — Greg Harbaugh Jr.

Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers — Isaac Fruechte

Defensive Coordinator / Cornerbacks — Nick Monroe

Offensive Line — Matt Limegrover

Defensive Line — C.J. Robbins

Linebackers — Bryan Nardo

Running Backs — Mohamed Ibrahim

Tight Ends — Brandon Bostick

Defensive Backs — Christian Pawola

Defensive Line Assistant — Mike Scott

Offensive Assistant — Mike Shula

Offensive Assistant — Brian Sheehan

Special Teams Coordinator — Micah Straha

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Owen Lansu, Drake Lindsey, Michael Merdinger

Running Back: Zeke Bates, Xavier Ford, A.J. Turner, Grant Washington

Wide Receiver: Noah Jennings, Hayden Moore, Zion Steptoe, Perry Thompson

Tight End: Kaden Helms, Sam Peters, Pierce Walsh

Offensive Line: Jaden Ball, Ashton Beers, Greg Johnson, Kaveon Lee, Gavin Meier, Aaron Thomas, Lucas Tielsch, Bennett Warren, Jerome Williams

Talking about Team Gold’s offense, Drake Lindsey headlines, but he’ll probably only see a bit of time. It will be interesting to see how Michael Merdinger performs after transferring into the program this offseason. We’ll also get to see freshman Owen Lansu as well.

At running back, plenty of depth options here. Freshman Zeke Bates has had a good spring, Xavier Ford is a promising young back as well, and so is Grant Washington, who flashed when on the field last fall.

The wide receiver group is heavy on transfers in Perry Thompson, Noah Jennings, and Zion Steptoe. All eyes will be on that trio on Saturday, and for good reason. The Gophers desperately need at least one of those three to be a reliable pass catcher this fall.

At tight end, another position we’ll be watching closely. Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms and Pierce Walsh are the favorites to start this fall, will be intrigued to see how those two play in the spring game.

Finally, on the offensive line, we’ll be watching Jaden Ball and Bennett Warren the closest here. Ball could be a depth option at guard this fall while Warren is competing with Daniel Shipp for the right tackle job.

DEFENSE

EDGE: Josiah Anyansi, Anthony Charles, Rhett Hlavacka, Adam Kissayi, Karter Menz

Defensive Tackle: Jeremiah Benson, Xion Chapman, Sid Kaba, Mo Omonode, Mo Saine, Riley Sunram

Linebacker: Maverick Baranowski, Nate Cleveland, Emmanuel Karmo, Andrew Marshall

Safety: Aidan Gousby, Zack Harden, Parker Knutson, Zahir Rainer, Mekhai Smith,

Cornerback: Justin Hopkins, Rhyland Kelly, John Nestor, Naiim Parrish, Simon Seidl

Specialists: Daniel Jackson, Jakob Lutz, Zachary Robbins

Names to watch on Team Gold’s defense include Adam Kissayi and Rhett Hlavacka on the EDGE. Kissayi in particular is among the depth options likely to see time this fall.

At defensive tackle, transfers Xion Chapman and Sid Kaba will be under the microscope, as will Riley Sunram, who will likely have a major role this season. It will be curious to see if Mo Omonode can go on Saturday.

For the linebacker group, Nate Cleveland, Emmanuel Karmo, and Andrew Marshall will all be players that we’re most interested in watching, as all three are expected to have roles this season.

In the secondary, the entire safety group sans Aidan Gousby will be worth closely monitoring, while we’ll also be watching the performance of cornerbacks Naiim Parrish and Justin Hopkins.

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