Minnesota releases rosters for 2026 spring game
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting their spring game on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, open to all fans for free. The spring game is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.
Fans can enter Huntington Bank Stadium through Gate A, the only gate open to fans. Gate A will open at 10:30 a.m.
Here are the rosters for the game.
Team Maroon
Coaching Staff:
Head Coach / Safeties — Danny Collins
Offensive Coordinator / Tight Ends — Eric Koehler
Defensive Coordinator / Linebackers — Mariano Sori-Marin
Offensive Line — Brian Callahan
Wide Receivers — Nick Faus
Defensive Line — Travis Moore
Quarterbacks — Keegan O’Hara
Rush Ends — Steve Stanard
Defensive Assistant — Kody Schutzman
Offensive Line Assistant — Caleb Richardson
Offensive Assistant — Karter Johnson
Special Teams Coordinator — Daniel Da Prato
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brady Palmer, Max Shikenjanski, Dylan Wittke
Running Back: Darius Taylor, Jaron Thomas, TJ Thomas
Wide Receiver: Rico Blassingame, Donielle Hayes, Bradley Martino, Jalen Smith, Javon Tracy
Tight End: Julian Johnson, Jacob Simpson
Offensive Line: Brett Carroll, Mark Handy, Tony Nelson, Nathan Roy, Daniel Shipp, Nick Spence, Andrew Trout
Thoughts: We’re going to see plenty of Minnesota’s depth with Team Maroon. Max Shikenjanski should get a strong run in the game, but I’m excited to see Brady Palmer get some run in particular.
Don’t expect a ton of Darius Taylor, so we should see plenty of Jaron Thomas and TJ Thomas. The wide receivers and tight ends will be fun to watch, especially the receiver trio of Bradley Martino, Rico Blassingame, and Donielle Hayes.
Offensive Line-wise, Brett Carroll, Tony Nelson, and Daniel Shipp are going to be the names to watch as they all could factor into the offensive line this season.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Enoch Atewogbola, TJ Bush Jr., Colin Hansen, Jaxon Howard, Sam Macy, Anthony Smith
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Naquan Crowder, Jaylin Hicks, Theorin Randle, Jay’Quan Stubbs, Abu Tarawallie
Linebacker: Mason Carrier, Hudson Dunn, Joey Gerlach, Matt Kingsbury, Ethan Stendel
Safety: Kerry Brown, Jordan Lampkins, Garrison Monroe, Trason Richardson, Elisha West
Cornerback: Mike Gerald, Samuel Madu, Chance Payne, Aydan West
Specialists: Alan Soukup, Beckham Sunderland, Tom Weston
Thoughts: Defensively, this will be Minnesota fans’ first chance to see TJ Bush Jr. work. I don’t expect him to be on the field a ton, but it will still be exciting. Colin Hansen, Sam Macy, and Enoch Atewogbola will all see plenty of time.
At defensive tackle, Naquan Crowder and Jaylin Hicks have a chance to finish the spring with strong performances; both will factor into the defensive line in major ways.
At linebacker, Mason Carrier and Ethan Stendel are the two players I’ll be keeping my eye on the most as they will be notable depth pieces this season. Freshman Hudson Dunn is an exciting freshman as well, who could see the field sooner rather than later in his career.
In the secondary, we’ll be keeping eyes on Elisha West, Mike Gerald, and Aydan West the most.
Team Gold
Coaching Staff:
Head Coach / Quarterbacks — Greg Harbaugh Jr.
Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers — Isaac Fruechte
Defensive Coordinator / Cornerbacks — Nick Monroe
Offensive Line — Matt Limegrover
Defensive Line — C.J. Robbins
Linebackers — Bryan Nardo
Running Backs — Mohamed Ibrahim
Tight Ends — Brandon Bostick
Defensive Backs — Christian Pawola
Defensive Line Assistant — Mike Scott
Offensive Assistant — Mike Shula
Offensive Assistant — Brian Sheehan
Special Teams Coordinator — Micah Straha
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Owen Lansu, Drake Lindsey, Michael Merdinger
Running Back: Zeke Bates, Xavier Ford, A.J. Turner, Grant Washington
Wide Receiver: Noah Jennings, Hayden Moore, Zion Steptoe, Perry Thompson
Tight End: Kaden Helms, Sam Peters, Pierce Walsh
Offensive Line: Jaden Ball, Ashton Beers, Greg Johnson, Kaveon Lee, Gavin Meier, Aaron Thomas, Lucas Tielsch, Bennett Warren, Jerome Williams
Talking about Team Gold’s offense, Drake Lindsey headlines, but he’ll probably only see a bit of time. It will be interesting to see how Michael Merdinger performs after transferring into the program this offseason. We’ll also get to see freshman Owen Lansu as well.
At running back, plenty of depth options here. Freshman Zeke Bates has had a good spring, Xavier Ford is a promising young back as well, and so is Grant Washington, who flashed when on the field last fall.
The wide receiver group is heavy on transfers in Perry Thompson, Noah Jennings, and Zion Steptoe. All eyes will be on that trio on Saturday, and for good reason. The Gophers desperately need at least one of those three to be a reliable pass catcher this fall.
At tight end, another position we’ll be watching closely. Oklahoma transfer Kaden Helms and Pierce Walsh are the favorites to start this fall, will be intrigued to see how those two play in the spring game.
Finally, on the offensive line, we’ll be watching Jaden Ball and Bennett Warren the closest here. Ball could be a depth option at guard this fall while Warren is competing with Daniel Shipp for the right tackle job.
DEFENSE
EDGE: Josiah Anyansi, Anthony Charles, Rhett Hlavacka, Adam Kissayi, Karter Menz
Defensive Tackle: Jeremiah Benson, Xion Chapman, Sid Kaba, Mo Omonode, Mo Saine, Riley Sunram
Linebacker: Maverick Baranowski, Nate Cleveland, Emmanuel Karmo, Andrew Marshall
Safety: Aidan Gousby, Zack Harden, Parker Knutson, Zahir Rainer, Mekhai Smith,
Cornerback: Justin Hopkins, Rhyland Kelly, John Nestor, Naiim Parrish, Simon Seidl
Specialists: Daniel Jackson, Jakob Lutz, Zachary Robbins
Names to watch on Team Gold’s defense include Adam Kissayi and Rhett Hlavacka on the EDGE. Kissayi in particular is among the depth options likely to see time this fall.
At defensive tackle, transfers Xion Chapman and Sid Kaba will be under the microscope, as will Riley Sunram, who will likely have a major role this season. It will be curious to see if Mo Omonode can go on Saturday.
For the linebacker group, Nate Cleveland, Emmanuel Karmo, and Andrew Marshall will all be players that we’re most interested in watching, as all three are expected to have roles this season.
In the secondary, the entire safety group sans Aidan Gousby will be worth closely monitoring, while we’ll also be watching the performance of cornerbacks Naiim Parrish and Justin Hopkins.
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