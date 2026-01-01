Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett leaving for Wisconsin

Minnesota running backs coach Jayden Everett is leaving the Golden Gophers after just one year with the program, Gophers Nation can confirm. CBS Sports first reported the move.

Everett will be joining the Wisconsin Badgers as their running backs coach, joining the staff of head coach Luke Fickell, who will enter his fifth season as the head coach of the Badgers in 2026, with a 17-21 record through his first four seasons, including 10-17 in Big Ten play.

Everett joined the Gophers last offseason after a brief tenure with South Alabama. He’s also spent time at Vanderbilt, Tulsa, Akron, Central Michigan, Indiana State, and Hutchinson Community College. He also spent time at the University of Michigan.

In his lone season with the program, Minnesota saw star tailback Darius Taylor average 4.7 yards per carry and total 670 rushing yards on 143 carries. Backup tailback Fame Ijeboi averaged 4.5 yards per carry, totaling 441 yards on 97 carries. Ijeboi is expected to enter the transfer portal on Friday when it opens.

The Gophers also signed a trio of running backs in their 2026 recruiting class in four-star Texas native Ryan Estrada, three-star Pennsylvania star Ezekiel Bates, and three-star Pennsylvania athlete Niko Castillo.

Everett is the fourth coaching staff member to depart the program this month, joining defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter, outside linebackers/nickels coach Kevin Kane, and special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky.

