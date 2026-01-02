Minnesota Rush End Karter Menz returning for 2026 season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have retained one of their biggest pieces defensively ahead of the transfer portal opening on Friday.

According to CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer, Menz has signed a new NIL deal with the University of Minnesota, keeping him in the Twin Cities for the 2026 season.

Menz enjoyed a breakout season for the Golden Gophers in 2025 with 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also had two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Retaining Menz means that the Golden Gophers are now expected to maintain each of their top three pass rushers from the 2025 season in Anthony Smith, Jaxon Howard, and Menz. Smith had a career season for the Gophers in 2025 with 38 tackles, including 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Howard recorded 5.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

