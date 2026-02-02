Minnesota Rush Ends coach Bobby April hired by Buffalo Bills

Minnesota rush ends coach Bobby April III’s tenure in Minneapolis was a short one.

On Sunday night, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Buffalo Bills are hiring Bobby April III as the organization’s new outside linebackers coach. April was only officially announced as the Gophers’ new Rush Ends coach last month.

April came to the Gophers after spending three seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Stanford Cardinal, but was not retained by new Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard.

The #Bills are hiring Bobby April III as their new OLBs coach, source said. He was the DC at Stanford the last 3 years, and previously to that, he worked with Jim Leonhard at Wisconsin. April was with the Bills 10 years ago, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2026

April has been coaching since 2004 and previously worked in the NFL from 2011 through 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. Since 2013, April has been working exclusively with linebackers at each of his stops.

Where Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck will turn to for the program’s next Rush Ends coach remains to be seen as of Friday night. The Gophers’ rush ends coach in 2025 was C.J. Robbins, who was moved to the defensive line coaching position this offseason after the dismissal of now former defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter.

Notably, with the Bills, April will once again be coaching alongside Jim Leonhard, Buffalo’s new defensive coordinator. The two previously worked together during their time with the Wisconsin Badgers from 2018 through 2022.

April, during his time with the Badgers, notably had a key role in developing talents such as Zack Baun and Nick Herbig.

MORE TO COME

