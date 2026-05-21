Minnesota S John Nestor named to Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

Minnesota senior cornerback John Nestor has been named to the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy Award watch list.

The award, named after NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.

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Nestor is one of 17 defensive backs named to the watch list, with 16 defensive linemen and nine linebackers.

The former Iowa transfer recorded six interceptions for the Golden Gophers in 2025, the third most in program history in a single season, while leading the Big Ten. He also returned one for a touchdown and broke up six passes.

Nestor enters his senior season with 31 career games played, 66 total tackles, six interceptions, six pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

No Golden Gopher has won the award or been named a finalist. The 2025 winner was Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, while Colorado’s Traivs Hunter was named the winner in 2024, Michigan’s Junior Colson in 2023, and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. in 2022.

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