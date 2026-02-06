Minnesota set to increase P.J. Fleck's bonuses and incentives

Minnesota Golden Gophers head football coach P.J. Fleck is set to receive a new contract amendment as the head football coach next week, according to the upcoming University of Minnesota Board of Regents Finance & Operations Committee docket.

Notably, this is not a contract extension, but a contract amendment that increases Fleck’s bonuses and incentives as he enters his 10th season leading the program. His contract still runs through 2030.

As part of Fleck’s new agreement, the Gophers’ 10th-year head coach will receive an annual management bonus of $700,000 each year, 50% will be paid on March 1 of the calendar year, and the remaining 50% will be paid on July 1.

Additionally, Fleck’s new agreement will raise his annual salary to $7,900,000, which ranks 10th in the Big Ten.

Additional bonus incentives have been changed as well.

If Fleck wins seven or more Big Ten games, he’ll receive a $750,000 bonus. $300,000 for six Big Ten wins, and $150,000 for five Big Ten wins. The bonuses are not cumulative, so he will only be paid one of the three sums and not $150,000 for five wins and then another $300,000 for a sixth win.

Previously, Fleck had bonus incentives of $100,000 for eight regular-season wins and $100,000 for nine regular-season wins.

In his first nine years as a head coach, Fleck would have received the $150,000 bonus for five Big Ten wins three times, and the $300,000 for six Big Ten wins twice. The Gophers have won five or more Big Ten games in four of their five previous seasons, including a 5-4 record in conference play this past fall.

Additionally, Fleck’s contract also has a new bonus of $100,000 fo rmaking the Big Ten championship game. Previously, he only had a $150,000 bonus for winning the Big Ten championship.

There was also an incentive increase regarding the College Football Playoffs and bowl games.

$1,500,000 for appearing in a national championship (Previously $500,000)

$1,000,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff Semifinal game (Previously $350,000)

$750,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal game (Previously $300,000)

$500,000 for appearing in a College Football Playoff First Round Game (Previously $250,000)

$100,000 for appearing in a College Football Bowl Game (No change)

Fleck will also receive retention bonuses that are split between two payments on September 1 and December 31 each year for the next five years.

It will start at $1,200,00 for the first year of the contract. It will increase by $100,000 each year, and will be as large as $1,600,000 in the fifth year of the contract.

Those interested can view the full details of Fleck’s new contract amendment below.

FULL CONTRACT AMENDMENT (SCROLL TO PAGE 54)

