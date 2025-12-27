Minnesota star DE Anthony Smith announces return for 2026 season

As teased on the Inside Gophers Nation board over the last several weeks, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will once again have the services of star defensive end Anthony Smith for the 2026 season.

On Friday afternoon, following the Gophers’ 20-14 win in the Rate Bowl, the Gophers’ star defender announced his return for another season with the program.

The announcement from Smith comes after a major performance in the Gophers’ ninth-straight bowl game victory and seventh under head coach P.J. Fleck, in which he recorded six tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss, as well as two pass breakups. The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania native put together a career season in 2025, finishing with 15.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

Smith’s career numbers entering the 2026 season will be 41 games played, 81 total tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.

Smith is Minnesota’s biggest retention victory yet

Smith’s return is by far Minnesota’s biggest retention victory yet this year. While the former four-star prospect may not have had the NFL Draft stock that he expected, Smith’s return is still a major victory for the Golden Gophers.

Smith will help shore up a Minnesota defensive line that was set to have major holes both at defensive tackle and defensive end. While the holes remain at defensive tackle, defensive end will now be a much less worrisome position for P.J. Fleck and new defensive line coach C.J. Robbins. The depth at the position still must improve this offseason, but Smith is the biggest piece of the puzzle by far.

Add in that the Gophers have the chance to return both Karter Menz and Jaxon Howard at the rush end positions, and Minnesota has a chance to have a deadly trio of pass rushers next fall.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside Inside Gophers Nation