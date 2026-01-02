Minnesota star running back Darius Taylor returning for 2026 season

It’s official.

One of the most important members of Minnesota’s roster will be returning for the 2026 season. On Friday, it was announced by Dinkeytown Athletes that Gophers’ star running back Darius Taylor will be returning for his senior season.

Taylor is opting to return to Minnesota over pursuing the NFL at this time. Taylor, throughout his career has struggled with injuries, making his decision to return a risky one, albeit it could also be beneficial for Taylor if he’s able to stay healthy throughout the 2026 season.

🏈 〽️ @Dariustay1or Will Be Back in 2026 〽️🏈@cubfoods is a proud sponsor of Gopher Athletics pic.twitter.com/VGDWDLwkE5 — DinkytownAthletes (@DTAthletes) January 2, 2026

The former four-star running back is coming off a 2025 season in which he played in 10 games for Minnesota, totaling 143 carries for 670 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 34 receptions for 245 yards, totaling 177 touches for 915 yards and four scores.

In his career, the Michigan native has 2,455 career rushing yards, 3,142 career yards from scrimmage, and 21 total touchdowns.

