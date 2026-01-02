Minnesota star safety Koi Perich entering transfer portal

Minnesota took its biggest hit when it comes to player retention yet on Thursday night when it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and On3’s Pete Nakos that Gophers’ star safety Koi Perich is set to enter the transfer portal.

A native of Esko, Minnesota, Perich enters the transfer portal after two seasons with the Golden Gophers. Over those two seasons, Perich played in 26 games for the Gophers at safety, recording 128 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also had six interceptions and 11 total pass deflections.

As a true freshman in 2024, Perich was a FWAA Freshman All-American, an All-Big Ten First Team selection as a defensive back, and a second-team selection as a return specialist by the media. He was a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award finalist.

After his stellar freshman season, Perich’s game took a step back in 2025 as Minnesota looked to get him involved not just on defense and special teams but also offensively.

After allowing just nine receptions as a freshman for 78 yards while recording five interceptions, Perich allowed 26 receptions on 33 targets this fall for 436 yards and two touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Opposing quarterbacks had an NFL passer rating of 126.3 when targeting the sophomore.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Perich will still consider the Gophers as he explores his options.

