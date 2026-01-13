Minnesota star transfer Koi Perich commits to Oregon

Minnesota star safety transfer Koi Perich is staying in the Big Ten.

On Monday evening, Perich, a native of Esko (MN), committed to the Oregon Ducks. Perich, who spent two seasons with the Golden Gophers, was ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the transfer portal overall and the No. 1 safety available.

A former four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Perich was a Rivals Industry Ranking top-60 prospect, ranked as the No. 58 player nationally, the No. 4 safety, and the top player in Minnesota. The Golden Gophers earned an early commitment from Perich in the cycle but had to hold off numerous programs, including Ohio State, late in the cycle to sign him.

In his true freshman season in 2024, Perich immediately made an impact, earning an AP Second Team Big Ten selection, a Sporting News Second Team All-American selection, and being a FWAA Freshman All-American. In 13 games played, Perich made 46 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, while recording five interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He was also stellar as a return specialist, totaling 188 punt return yards on 20 punts and 314 yards on 16 kickoff returns.

This past fall, he played in 13 games, contributing on offense, defense, and special teams. Defensively, he recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. Offensively, he had seven passes for 89 yards, while on special teams, he had 19 kickoff returns for 499 yards and 18 punt returns for 118 yards.

Perich will have two years of eligibility remaining to play with the Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Notably, Minnesota is not slated to play against the Ducks in either of the next two seasons; their next matchup against Oregon is set for the 2028 season at Huntington Bank Stadium.

