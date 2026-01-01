Minnesota starting corner Za'Quan Bryan set to enter transfer portal

Minnesota Golden Gophers starting cornerback Za’Quan Bryan will enter the transfer portal later this week when it officially opens on Friday, Gophers Nation can confirm. The decision was first reported by Steve Wiltfong and Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Bryan will have two years of eligibility remaining to use elsewhere, sources tell Gophers Nation that the Georgia native should have a strong market once the portal opens on Friday.

The redshirt sophomore from Savannah, Georgia, played in 11 of the Golden Gophers’ 12 regular-season contests this season, recording 36 tackles, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble. He missed the Golden Gophers’ Rate Bowl matchup against New Mexico due to an injury that he suffered earlier in the season.

A former standout at Benedictine Military School, Bryan was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, ranked as a top-900 prospect nationally, a top-90 cornerback prospect, and the No. 87 player in the state of Georgia. He committed to Minnesota early in the cycle over notable offers from Iowa State, Louisville, and North Carolina.

The decision of Bryan to transfer does not come as a surprise and was expected over the last several days. Bryan is the third member of the Gophers’ secondary to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, joining walk-on safety Ethan Carrier and walk-on Cornerback Harrison Brun.

