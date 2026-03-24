Minnesota tabs St. Cloud State's Brett Larson to lead Gophers into new era

For a second straight head coaching hire for men’s hockey, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have opted to hire a head coach from an in-state program, St. Cloud State.

On Tuesday, the Golden Gophers officially named St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson as the new leader of the men’s hockey program. Larson, 53, comes to the Twin Cities after eight seasons with St. Cloud State, leading the Huskies to two NCAA Tournament appearances. This past season, the Huskies finished 16–19–1 including 9-14-1 in NCHC play, which was their second-straight losing season after a 14-21-1 mark in 2024-25.

Larson also coached the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and the San Diego Gulls of the AHL from 1999 through 2001. Outside his head coaching experience, the Duluth native and former Minnesota-Duluth defenseman has spent time with the Florida Seals, Minnesota-Duluth (two-sintts), and Ohio State as an assistant.

“I am excited for Brett to lead our men’s hockey program and look forward to welcoming him, his wife Kelly, and their children, Lane and Calla, to Minnesota,” Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle said in a press release. “Brett brings extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and international levels, and throughout the process, it became clear that he possesses the leadership, vision, and drive to guide our program. He understands the responsibility that comes with this job and our expectation to compete at the highest level.”

Larson will take over a Minnesota program that went 11-22-3 this season, including 7-15-2 in Big Ten action.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead this historic program, one that I have great respect for,” Larson said. “I am grateful to President Rebecca Cunningham, Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, and everyone involved in the search process for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve as head coach. I have an incredible amount of respect for everyone who has played, coached, and built this program, and I am both humbled and energized to carry that torch forward. This job comes with great responsibility, and I could not be more excited to get to work.”

According to Minnesota’s press release, Larson, over his career, has coached more than 30 players who have gone on to play in the NHL, as well as multiple All-Americans and Olympians. He also coached Jack Connolly in 2012 as part of Minnesota-Duluth’s staff, helping him win the Hobey Baker Award.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation