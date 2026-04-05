Minnesota targets react to Spring Showcase on social media
The Minnesota Golden Gophers held their biggest recruiting weekend of the year so far on Saturday, hosting recruits from around the country on campus as they look to continue to build their 2027 recruiting class while beginning to build relationships in the 2028 recruiting class.
Below, Gophers fans can find recruits’ reactions on social media to their visits. Gophers Nation subscribers should stay tuned for additional recap coverage of Saturday’s spring showcase and more.
(Top-50 overall) 2028 LB Jameer Miles (Carmel Catholic – Carmel, IN)
2027 LB Jack Frassetto The Lawrenceville School (Saddle River, NJ)
2027 TE Joe Vinyard (Waukee Northwest – Waukee, IA)
2027 CB Jackson Cook (Harlem High School – Loves Park, IL)
2027 TE Joe Moore St. Edward (Chesterland, OH)
2028 OL Hayden Shannon PCM (Monroe, IA)
2028 TE Jake Mau Kimberly (Kimberly, WI)
TE Sam Dostal Creighton Prep (Omaha, NE)
MORE TO COME
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