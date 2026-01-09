Minnesota Transfer Poral Target: WR Zion Steptoe

Welcome to our Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer portal target series, where we’ll provide brief profiles of each of Minnesota’s transfer portal targets. Next up in the series is Tulsa wide receiver Zion Steptoe.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION



Steptoe is a Frisco, Texas native and originally signed with Purdue out of the transfer portal as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle. The 5-foot-11 wide receiver at one point was committed to Utah early in the process as well. Steptoe was a four-year starter in high school. He would go on to spend two seasons at Purdue before spending the last two seasons with Tulsa.

COLLEGE CAREER

Steptoe will land at his next program with 36 career receptions in 35 career games played, totaling 475 yards, including 13.2 yards per reception — all coming over the last two seasons at Tulsa. This past fall, Steptoe recorded 21 receptions for 272 yards while also totaling seven carries for 65 yards.

PFF Grades – 2025

ELIGIBILITY REMAINING

Steptoe has one year of eligibility remaining.

MINNESOTA’S COMPETITION

Minnesota’s biggest competition for Steptoe is currently UCLA, which he visited before visiting the Gophers.

POTENTIAL FIT WITH MINNESOTA

Steptoe is not the most exciting potential wide receiver addition for Minnesota fans, but there is some potential with the Tulsa transfer, though as much potential as there can be in a fifth-year senior. While the production over his career has been adequate, Steptoe is an elite athlete. He’s explosive, showcasing it with a 1.43 10-yard split as well as a 40.9″ vertical. Pure athleticism has never been a problem for Steptoe; it’s been, to a degree, the offenses and quarterback play he’s been in, along with not quite being able to pull everything together.

For Minnesota, the Golden Gophers’ wide receiver room is light both in numbers and experience, even though they will add five true freshman wide receivers to the roster this offseason. In that regard, no, Steptoe would not be the most exciting addition for the average fan, but he does bring a track record of decent production with him. The room currently has only three players with any real experience: Javon Tracy, Jalen Smith, and Perry Thompson. With that, Steptoe would be a welcome addition, even with a lower ceiling than some would prefer.

TRANSFER PORTAL DISCUSSION THREAD

