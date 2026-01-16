Minnesota vs Illinois Preview: Gophers look to get back on track in Champaign

After winning five straight games, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost back-to-back games to USC and Wisconsin and are now sitting at 10-7 on the season and 3-3 in conference play. The Golden Gophers now face one of their toughest tests of the season, traveling to Champaign on Saturday to take on No. 13 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini enter the matchup at 14–3 overall and 5–1 in Big Ten play while riding one of the league’s most efficient offenses as Minnesota looks to snap a lengthy losing streak in the series.

Gopher Nation previews everything you need to know before Saturday’s matchup.

How to Watch/Listen to Minnesota at No. 13 Illinois

Location: State Farm Center (15,544)

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: BTN (Jack Kizer – PxP, Jess Settles – Analyst)

Radio: KTLK (103.5 FM & AM 1130) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Series History

This will be the 190th meeting between Minnesota and Illinois all-time, with the Fighting Illini holding a significant advantage in this series with a 123-66 record. Last time the two programs met was on February 8, 2025, a 95-74 win for the Illini at Williams Arena. The Illini have won eight straight games against the Golden Gophers; the last time Minnesota knocked off Illinois was January 30, 2019, a 86-75 win in Champaign. The last time Minnesota was able to win in Champaign was on February 4, 2017, a 68-59 win.

Ranking Comparisons

Ranking Minnesota Illinois KenPom 86 5 Haslam 93 5 BPI 72 8 NET 84 9

Minnesota Stats

PROJECTED STARTERS

Player Pos G MP FG% 3P% 2P% FT% REB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Isaac Asuma G 17 32.2 39.2% 31.1% 50.8% 82.1% 4 4.3 1.2 0.5 1.6 2.8 10.6 Langston Reynolds G 17 30.3 56.3% 18.8% 61.6% 53.8% 4.6 4.1 0.8 0.1 2.6 2.2 10.7 Bobby Durkin F 17 27.4 41.3% 33.3% 64.3% 86.2% 2.9 1.7 0.8 0.1 0.8 1.3 8.4 Cade Tyson F 17 36.2 50.5% 39.3% 58.7% 79.4% 5.4 2.8 0.9 0.1 1.8 2.5 21.1 Jaylen Crocker-Johnson F 17 30.2 42.9% 34.2% 50% 71.4% 6.7 1.6 0.5 1.1 1.8 2.8 13.1

BENCH

Player Pos G MP FG% 3P% 2P% FT% REB AST STL BLK TOV PTS Grayson Grove F 16 14.7 69.7% 25.0% 75.9% 23.5% 2.3 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.4 3.2 Kai Shinholster G 15 14.1 32.4% 31.6% 33.3% 83.3% 1.5 1.4 0.5 0.1 0.4 2.2 Maximus Gizzi G 4 2.3 – – – – 0 0 0.3 0 0 0 RJ Spencer G 4 1 0 0 0 – 0 0 0 0 0 0

Illinois Stats

PROJECTED STARTERS

Player Pos G MP FG% 3P% FT% REB AST STL BLK TOV PTS Keaton Wagler G 17 30.9 46.2% 41.4% 83.7% 5.2 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.5 16.1 Kylan Boswell G 17 31.8 48.0% 31.1% 81.9% 4.2 3.4 0.7 0 1.3 14.6 Andrej Stojakovic G 16 26.3 51.7% 22.2% 79.1% 4.5 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.7 13.9 David Mirkovic F 17 27.5 47.9% 35.7% 81.5% 8.4 2.6 0.5 0.2 1.9 12 Tomislav Ivisic C 14 23.1 50.5% 36.1% 73.9% 4.6 1.1 0.4 0.6 1.6 10.5

Illinois Scouting Report

Illinois is not just a Big Ten contender, but as we near the midway mark for most programs, the Illini are looking like a potential national championship contender. The Illini have one of the most efficient offenses nationally, and are terrific within the perimeter and in the paint as well as the free throw line where they’re hitting 80.2% of their attempts this season. Defensively, they’re very good; they’re not going to create a ton of turnovers, but they make it difficult for opposing teams to get quality shots off — opponents are shooting just 31.2% from three-point and 45% within the perimeter. They also don’t foul much; with just 224 personal fouls through 17 games played, an average of 13.1 fouls per game. The Illini simply don’t have many weaknesses.

From a roster standpoint, the Illini are ridiculously deep at forward. All five usual starters are averaging over 10.5 points per game this season, including Keaton Wagler’s 16.1 points per game. Notably, their three starting guards will play a majority of the game, while they are a little more fluid at rotating forwards with five forwards or centers appearing in 14 or more games, four of them playing in all 17 and averaging over 15.0 minutes per contest.

Coming off the bench is Zvonimir Ivisic, the Croatian forward, who is averaging 7.4 points per game this season in just 17.0 minutes and is among the team’s most efficient scorers. Fellow forwards Ben Humrichous and Jake Davis can also contribute to the bench.

Gophers Nation prediction

Score: Illinois 75 – Minnesota 65

The Golden Gophers, despite the back-to-back losses, have been playing strong competitive basketball for quite a bit now, so we expect them to be competitive once again on Saturday. That being said, this is a complete Illinois team that is among the nation’s elite offensively while also being very good defensively. They shoot the ball well, don’t turn it over, and crash the boards; they simply do all the fundamentals at a high level and are incredibly hard to beat. Expect Minnesota to challenge the Illini before Illinois pulls away late.

