Initial takeaways: Desperate Hoosiers use big second half to down Minnesota 77-47

The Minnesota Golden Gophers’ recent stretch of hot play came to a grinding halt on Wednesday evening in Bloomington as the Gophers dropped their 10th straight game at Assembly Hall in a 77-47 defeat.

Minnesota was as close as 26-22 with 6:52 to go in the first half, but saw Indiana grow their lead to 15 by halftime at 43-38 before being outscored in the second half 34-19.

Gophers Nation offers three takeaways from the loss.

1. Minnesota got almost no offense outside Cade Tyson

Cade Tyson, for the fourth-straight games totaled 20 or more points. The senior on Wednesday totaled 21 points, making 7-of-14 shots from the field, including 3-of-4 from three-point range. He was also 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Notably, Tyson did have a big first half with 16 points, but like the entirety of the Gophers cooled off in the second half, with just five points on a three-pointer and two free throws; he only took three shots the entire half.

Otherwise, it was a quiet night for the Gophers.

Isaac Asuma notably had 13 points on an inefficient night, shooting 5-of-15, including 0-of-6 from three-point range. But other than Asuma, no Gopher finished with more than six points. Boby Durkin had six points on 2-of-9 shooting, Langston Reynolds had five points, and Grayson Grove had two points. Outside of Cade Tyson’s 7-of-14, the Gophers shot 10-of-39 as a team, a 25.6% shooting percentage.

2. Indiana took control in the paint

It was a forgettable night in the paint for the Gophers. They gave up 40 points down low in the loss and were outrebounded 37-24 in the process, including 30 to 16 in defensive rebounds. The Gophers’ top rebounders in the game were Bobby Durkin with eight and Grayson Grove with six.

The Gophers also allowed seven offensive rebounds in the loss, resulting in 13 second-chance points for the Hoosiers. Minnesota had eight offensive rebounds of their own, but were only able to pick up five points on their second chances.

3. A chance to finish off strong awaits

The Golden Gophers will have an opportunity to finish their regular season off on a high note this Saturday when they host the Northwestern Wildcats at 8:00 p.m. Prior to Wednesday, Northwestern had won three straight to improve to 13-16 and 5-13 in Big Ten play. At the time of publication, they were taking on No. 15 Purdue in Evanston.

Minnesota previously defeated Northwestern on January 3, 84-78, behind 24 points from Cade Tyson.

