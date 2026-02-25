Takeaways from Minnesota's valient effort in 77-67 loss to Michigan

Nobody expected Minnesota to win on Tuesday night against No. 3 Michigan, and it didn’t, falling to the Wolverines 77-67. That being said, despite the loss, the Gophers may have won the night — at least in the minds of their fans.

Despite using just a six-man rotation, Minnesota put together a terrific effort, going toe-to-toe with a Michigan team that has routinely blown opponents out this season. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Niko Medved’s culture shines through

We’ve mentioned this in previous articles, so we won’t go in-depth here, but the culture Niko Medved has instilled in his program is shining through over the last few games. In reality, there are few reasons a team with just a six-man rotation should be able to compete with a title contender. But Minnesota did that throughout the conference matchup, even leading at times in the first half.

Very few would have given the Gophers any flak if they decided to simply play out the final few weeks, but Medved’s squad is doing anything but that. Despite taking hit after hit on the injury front, Minnesota continues to show up game in and game out and deliver a full 40 minutes of effort.

Medved doesn’t believe in moral victories, nor should he. But Minnesota fans should take solace in the fact that their head coach has clearly established the program’s culture and identity in year one — and it’s one they can be proud of.

Gophers’ lack of size is showing up again

It was a tough night for Minnesota on the boards. The Gophers were outrebounded 39-18, including allowing 10 offensive rebounds while securing just one of their own. Those extra possessions played a major role in the outcome, as Michigan turned its 10 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points.

While Minnesota is starting three forwards right now, it still lacks the true size and physicality needed to consistently succeed on the glass against teams like Michigan.

Reynolds with another big night

Minnesota has had to lean on veteran guard Langston Reynolds in recent games, and the Colorado native has answered the call. After scoring 19 points against Rutgers, while also dishing out nine assists and grabbing five rebounds, Reynolds followed it up with another strong performance Tuesday night.

He finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, along with four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block. Reynolds now has six double-digit scoring efforts in his last 10 games.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation