Minnesota vs Ohio State Preview: Gophers look to snap three-game losing streak

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost three straight games and will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

Gopher Nation previews everything you need to know before Tuesday’s matchup.

How to Watch/Listen to Minnesota at Ohio State

Location: Value City Arena (19,500)

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: BTN (Jack Kizer – PxP, Steve Smith – Analyst)

Radio: KTLK (103.5 FM & AM 1130) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Odds: Ohio State -7.5

Series History

This will be the 155st meting all time between Minnesota and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes holding a commanding 94-56 lead through the first 150 meetings.

Ranking Comparisons

Ranking / Team Minnesota Ohio State KenPom 84 35 Haslam 86 26 BPI 71 34 NET 86 37



Minnesota Stats

Projected Starters



Bench

Ohio State Stats

Projected Starters

Bench

Ohio State vs Minnesota Matchup

Ohio State Stat Minnesota Advantage 17 G 18 – 40.6 MP 40.6 – 28.7 FG 24.6 Ohio State 57.5 FGA 53.8 Ohio State 0.499 FG% 0.458 Ohio State 20.8 2P 16.8 Ohio State 34.5 2PA 30.1 Ohio State 0.604 2P% 0.557 Ohio State 7.9 3P 7.8 Ohio State 23 3PA 23.7 Minnesota 0.343 3P% 0.331 Ohio State 18 FT 15.7 Ohio State 22.8 FTA 22.7 Ohio State 0.791 FT% 0.692 Ohio State 10.4 ORB 10.2 Ohio State 26.2 DRB 24.1 Ohio State 36.6 TRB 34.3 Ohio State 16.1 AST 18.4 Minnesota 4.8 STL 7.2 Minnesota 2.6 BLK 2.9 Minnesota 10.9 TOV 10.9 – 17.5 PF 16.3 Minnesota 83.3 PTS 72.8 Ohio State 72.1 PTS Against 67.3 Minnesota

Ohio State Scouting Report

Another tough matchup for Minnesota, Ohio State has been very good this season, albeit just 2-2 over their last four games. Last time out, the Buckeyes defeated UCLA 86-74 at home, bouncing back from an 81-74 loss to Washington the week prior.

The Buckeytse this season have been a strong shooting team within the perimeter, that’s where they’re going to thrive in this one. They can shoot from distance, but it’s not their bread and butter per se. Minnesota will also have to be once again mindful when it comes to fouls. Ohio State is a tremendous foul-shooting team, with a 79.1% shooting percentage this season.

Defensively, the Buckeyes are good but not great. They’re going to allow their fair share of buckets, especially within the perimiter but they’ve been very good this season at defending anything from three-point range. Opponents are shooting just 30.0% against Ohio State from three-point range this season.

Ohio State is also good on the boards, keeping opponents to just 20.1 defensive rebounds and 31.3 overall rebounds per game this season. The Gophers will have to bring their A-game in that regard on Tuesday.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton is going to be the key scorer to watch for the Buckeyes; he’s averaging 20.5 points per game this season. That being said, fellow guard John Mobley and forward Devin Royal have also both been very good this season, averaging 14.6 and 14.4 points per game, respectively. Center Christoph Tilly is also averaging 12.1 points per game this season.

Gophers Nation prediction

Score: Ohio State 75 – Minnesota 70

We expect a similar game to that of Saturday’s loss to Illinois. Minnesota should be competitive in this game, but they have yet to show the ability to be consistent away from Williams Arena this season. If the Gophers can put together four full quarters against the Buckeyes, they’ll have a chance to pull off the upset, but that’s a major IF at this moment in time. Additionally, this is another game where the Gophers’ depth and lack of bigs are going to be put to the test, which doesn’t bode overly well for Niko Medved’s team.

