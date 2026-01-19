Skip to main content
Minnesota vs Ohio State Preview: Gophers look to snap three-game losing streak

by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have lost three straight games and will look to get back into the win column on Tuesday when they travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.

Gopher Nation previews everything you need to know before Tuesday’s matchup.

How to Watch/Listen to Minnesota at Ohio State

Location: Value City Arena (19,500)
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
TV: BTN (Jack Kizer – PxP, Steve Smith – Analyst)
Radio: KTLK (103.5 FM & AM 1130) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
Odds: Ohio State -7.5

Series History

This will be the 155st meting all time between Minnesota and Ohio State, with the Buckeyes holding a commanding 94-56 lead through the first 150 meetings.

Ranking Comparisons

Ranking / TeamMinnesotaOhio State
KenPom8435
Haslam8626
BPI7134
NET8637


Minnesota Stats

Projected Starters

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%FT%TRBASTPTS
Langston ReynoldsG1830.70.5660.2110.5384.44.210.7
Isaac AsumaG1832.50.3820.3160.8214.24.310.5
Bobby DurkinF1828.10.4020.3220.8622.81.88.2
Cade TysonF1836.40.5020.3910.7975.52.720.8
Jaylen Crocker-JohnsonF1830.10.430.3520.7196.81.713.6


Bench

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%FT%TRBASTPTS
Grayson GroveF1714.50.6860.250.2352.30.93.1
Kai ShinholsterG1613.70.3160.3180.8331.41.32.3
Maximus GizziG42.3000
RJ SpencerG4100000

Ohio State Stats

Projected Starters

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%FT%TRBASTPTS
Bruce ThorntonG1736.30.5650.4320.8755.43.820.5
John Mobley Jr.G1729.60.4210.410.852.52.814.6
Amare BynumF17260.4780.2440.7274.91.29.5
Devin RoyalF1631.30.5060.3960.8066.21.914.4
Christoph TillyC1726.60.4730.1320.7765.32.612.1

Bench

PlayerPosGMPFG%3P%FT%TRBASTPTS
Brandon NoelF1420.60.6430.2140.7334.117.4
Ivan NjegovanC1310.40.6670.50.4442.90.92.8
Taison ChatmanG135.70.5710.5450.7140.50.52.1
Gabe CuppsG1715.10.3330.2350.8461.61.41.9
Mathieu GrujicicG65.50.1250.1430.4290.80.31
Colin WhiteF178.50.35300.3331.10.50.8
Braylen NashG31.300.30

Ohio State vs Minnesota Matchup

Ohio StateStatMinnesotaAdvantage
17G18
40.6MP40.6
28.7FG24.6Ohio State
57.5FGA53.8Ohio State
0.499FG%0.458Ohio State
20.82P16.8Ohio State
34.52PA30.1Ohio State
0.6042P%0.557Ohio State
7.93P7.8Ohio State
233PA23.7Minnesota
0.3433P%0.331Ohio State
18FT15.7Ohio State
22.8FTA22.7Ohio State
0.791FT%0.692Ohio State
10.4ORB10.2Ohio State
26.2DRB24.1Ohio State
36.6TRB34.3Ohio State
16.1AST18.4Minnesota
4.8STL7.2Minnesota
2.6BLK2.9Minnesota
10.9TOV10.9
17.5PF16.3Minnesota
83.3PTS72.8Ohio State
72.1PTS Against67.3Minnesota

Ohio State Scouting Report

Another tough matchup for Minnesota, Ohio State has been very good this season, albeit just 2-2 over their last four games. Last time out, the Buckeyes defeated UCLA 86-74 at home, bouncing back from an 81-74 loss to Washington the week prior.

The Buckeytse this season have been a strong shooting team within the perimeter, that’s where they’re going to thrive in this one. They can shoot from distance, but it’s not their bread and butter per se. Minnesota will also have to be once again mindful when it comes to fouls. Ohio State is a tremendous foul-shooting team, with a 79.1% shooting percentage this season.

Defensively, the Buckeyes are good but not great. They’re going to allow their fair share of buckets, especially within the perimiter but they’ve been very good this season at defending anything from three-point range. Opponents are shooting just 30.0% against Ohio State from three-point range this season.

Ohio State is also good on the boards, keeping opponents to just 20.1 defensive rebounds and 31.3 overall rebounds per game this season. The Gophers will have to bring their A-game in that regard on Tuesday.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton is going to be the key scorer to watch for the Buckeyes; he’s averaging 20.5 points per game this season. That being said, fellow guard John Mobley and forward Devin Royal have also both been very good this season, averaging 14.6 and 14.4 points per game, respectively. Center Christoph Tilly is also averaging 12.1 points per game this season.

Gophers Nation prediction

Score: Ohio State 75 – Minnesota 70

We expect a similar game to that of Saturday’s loss to Illinois. Minnesota should be competitive in this game, but they have yet to show the ability to be consistent away from Williams Arena this season. If the Gophers can put together four full quarters against the Buckeyes, they’ll have a chance to pull off the upset, but that’s a major IF at this moment in time. Additionally, this is another game where the Gophers’ depth and lack of bigs are going to be put to the test, which doesn’t bode overly well for Niko Medved’s team.

