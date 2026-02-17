Minnesota at Oregon: How to Watch, Odds, and Score Prediction
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on the Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12). The Golden Gophers will look to break a two-game losing streak in the matchup after falling to Washington 69-57 in Seattle on Sunday night.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
Game time, TV channel, How to Watch
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) versus Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12)
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 p.m. CT
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Oregon -3.5 | Total Points: 134.5
On3 Game Prediction: Oregon 72 | Minnesota 66
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Oregon
|KenPom
|83
|97
|Haslam
|84
|86
|BPI
|71
|87
|NET
|86
|107
Minnesota Projected Lineup
|Starter
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Langston Reynolds
|25
|54.5%
|25.0%
|60.4%
|56.5%
|55.8%
|4.4
|4.4
|0.9
|11
|G
|Isaac Asuma
|25
|38.4%
|31.1%
|50.6%
|48.1%
|76.9%
|4
|3.9
|1.5
|10.7
|F
|Grayson Grove
|24
|68.6%
|50.0%
|71.1%
|71.6%
|23.1%
|2.4
|0.9
|0.8
|3.3
|F
|Bobby Durkin
|25
|44.4%
|36.8%
|68.2%
|58.3%
|88.2%
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|9.6
|F
|Cade Tyson
|24
|49.1%
|38.7%
|57.5%
|57.8%
|81.9%
|5.4
|2.4
|0.9
|19.5
|Bench
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Kai Shinholster
|23
|31.5%
|26.7%
|37.5%
|38.9%
|75.0%
|1.2
|1.2
|0.4
|2.1
|G
|Maximus Gizzi
|7
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0
|G
|RJ Spencer
|4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Injured
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|24
|41.5%
|32.3%
|50.0%
|49.3%
|71.8%
|6.8
|1.8
|0.6
|13.4
|F
|Nehemiah Turner
|7
|20.0%
|0.0%
|22.2%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|G
|Chansey Willis Jr.
|7
|41.0%
|18.2%
|50.0%
|43.6%
|45.5%
|3
|3.3
|2.4
|6.3
|F
|Robert Vaihola
|5
|70.0%
|70.0%
|70.0%
|50.0%
|7.6
|1.4
|1.2
|5
Washington Projected Lineup
|Starters
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Drew Carter
|19
|38.2%
|37.9%
|40.0%
|54.4%
|100.0%
|0.9
|0.4
|0.1
|2.1
|G
|TK Simpkins
|24
|44.4%
|37.3%
|52.3%
|54.2%
|81.7%
|2.9
|2.1
|1
|13
|F
|Sean Stewart
|25
|50.4%
|100.0%
|50.0%
|50.7%
|54.9%
|5.5
|1
|0.9
|7
|F
|Kwame Evans Jr.
|23
|46.0%
|27.8%
|57.7%
|51.5%
|76.9%
|7.1
|2.1
|1
|12.5
|C
|Nathan Bittle
|18
|45.8%
|34.6%
|52.7%
|52.4%
|74.1%
|6.7
|2.4
|0.6
|16.9
|Bench
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Sean Stewart
|25
|50.4%
|100.0%
|50.0%
|50.7%
|54.9%
|5.5
|1
|0.9
|7
|G
|Wei Lin
|24
|33.6%
|28.9%
|40.3%
|42.1%
|83.7%
|1
|1.7
|0.3
|6.8
|F
|Dezdrick Lindsay
|25
|41.9%
|37.5%
|44.2%
|48.3%
|58.3%
|3
|1.5
|0.8
|5.4
|G
|Jamari Phillips
|19
|35.7%
|32.6%
|50.0%
|49.1%
|100.0%
|0.7
|0.5
|0.2
|3.1
|F
|Devon Pryor
|16
|42.5%
|22.2%
|59.1%
|47.5%
|47.4%
|2.5
|1.2
|0.5
|2.9
|F
|Oleksandr Kobzystyi
|16
|40.0%
|40.0%
|40.0%
|51.4%
|75.0%
|1.4
|0.3
|0.1
|2.6
|C
|Ege Demir
|19
|44.4%
|44.4%
|44.4%
|28.6%
|3.5
|0.3
|0.4
|2.2
|G
|Drew Carter
|19
|38.2%
|37.9%
|40.0%
|54.4%
|100.0%
|0.9
|0.4
|0.1
|2.1
|F
|Efe Vatan
|4
|100.0%
|100.0%
|100.0%
|66.7%
|0.5
|0
|0
|1
|F
|Luke Johnson
|8
|33.3%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|38.9%
|25.0%
|0.9
|0.1
|0
|1
|F
|Miles Stewart
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Injured
|Player
|FG%
|3P%
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Jackson Shelstad
|12
|39.1%
|31.4%
|51.6%
|48.8%
|84.6%
|2.9
|4.9
|1.4
|15.6
Minnesota 2025-26 Results
|Date
|Result
|Opponent
|Wed, Jan 28, 2026
|L, (63–67)
|at Wisconsin
|Sun, Feb 1, 2026
|L, (75–77)
|at Penn State
|Wed, Feb 4, 2026
|W, (76–73)
|#10 Michigan State
|Sun, Feb 8, 2026
|L, (62–67)
|Maryland
|Sat, Feb 14, 2026
|L, (57–69)
|at Washington
Oregon 2025-26 Results
|Date
|Result
|Opponent
|Wed, Jan 28, 2026
|L, (57–73)
|UCLA
|Sun, Feb 1, 2026
|L, (66–84)
|Iowa
|Sat, Feb 7, 2026
|L, (64–68)
|at #12 Purdue
|Mon, Feb 9, 2026
|L, (74–92)
|at Indiana
|Sat, Feb 14, 2026
|W, (83–72)
|Penn State
Prediction: Oregon 74, Minnesota 70
With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson expected to be out again on Tuesday, the Gophers’ uphill battle becomes even tougher on Tuesday night. While Oregon is just 9-16 this season, the Ducks have been playing quality basketball as of late with the return of key center Nathan Bittle. Last time out, the Ducks defeated Penn State 83-72 on Saturday afternoon, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Before that win, the Ducks lost to Indiana 92-74 and narrowly fell to No. 12 Purdue 68-64, both with Bittle back in the lineup.
For the Gophers, Crocker-Johnson’s expected absence makes an already shallow bench even shallower. On Sunday, the Gophers saw four players play 36 or more minutes against the Huskies, and a similar rotation is expected against the Ducks. If the Gophers are going to come out on top in this matchup, they’ll not just need another big game out of star senior forward Cade Tyson but will also need a big game out of at least one of Isaac Asuma, Langston Reynolds, or Bobby Durkin. In a game of two teams that have struggled over the last two months, this one could come down to a game of survival, and with just one true regular left on the bench in Kai Shinholster, the odds are not in favor of Minnesota.
