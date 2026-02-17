Skip to main content
Minnesota
Join Now

Minnesota at Oregon: How to Watch, Odds, and Score Prediction

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley2 hours agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on the Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12). The Golden Gophers will look to break a two-game losing streak in the matchup after falling to Washington 69-57 in Seattle on Sunday night.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) versus Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Oregon -3.5 | Total Points: 134.5

On3 Game Prediction: Oregon 72 | Minnesota 66

In The Rankings

MinnesotaOregon
KenPom8397
Haslam8486
BPI7187
NET86107

Minnesota Projected Lineup

StarterPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GLangston Reynolds2554.5%25.0%60.4%56.5%55.8%4.44.40.911
GIsaac Asuma2538.4%31.1%50.6%48.1%76.9%43.91.510.7
FGrayson Grove2468.6%50.0%71.1%71.6%23.1%2.40.90.83.3
FBobby Durkin2544.4%36.8%68.2%58.3%88.2%31.70.79.6
FCade Tyson2449.1%38.7%57.5%57.8%81.9%5.42.40.919.5
BenchPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GKai Shinholster2331.5%26.7%37.5%38.9%75.0%1.21.20.42.1
GMaximus Gizzi70.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.100.30
GRJ Spencer40.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0000
InjuredPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FJaylen Crocker-Johnson2441.5%32.3%50.0%49.3%71.8%6.81.80.613.4
FNehemiah Turner720.0%0.0%22.2%20.0%50.0%1.60.30.40.7
GChansey Willis Jr.741.0%18.2%50.0%43.6%45.5%33.32.46.3
FRobert Vaihola570.0%70.0%70.0%50.0%7.61.41.25

Washington Projected Lineup

StartersPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GDrew Carter1938.2%37.9%40.0%54.4%100.0%0.90.40.12.1
GTK Simpkins2444.4%37.3%52.3%54.2%81.7%2.92.1113
FSean Stewart2550.4%100.0%50.0%50.7%54.9%5.510.97
FKwame Evans Jr.2346.0%27.8%57.7%51.5%76.9%7.12.1112.5
CNathan Bittle1845.8%34.6%52.7%52.4%74.1%6.72.40.616.9
BenchPlayerGFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FSean Stewart2550.4%100.0%50.0%50.7%54.9%5.510.97
GWei Lin2433.6%28.9%40.3%42.1%83.7%11.70.36.8
FDezdrick Lindsay2541.9%37.5%44.2%48.3%58.3%31.50.85.4
GJamari Phillips1935.7%32.6%50.0%49.1%100.0%0.70.50.23.1
FDevon Pryor1642.5%22.2%59.1%47.5%47.4%2.51.20.52.9
FOleksandr Kobzystyi1640.0%40.0%40.0%51.4%75.0%1.40.30.12.6
CEge Demir1944.4%44.4%44.4%28.6%3.50.30.42.2
GDrew Carter1938.2%37.9%40.0%54.4%100.0%0.90.40.12.1
FEfe Vatan4100.0%100.0%100.0%66.7%0.5001
FLuke Johnson833.3%20.0%50.0%38.9%25.0%0.90.101
FMiles Stewart20000
InjuredPlayerFG%3P%2P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GJackson Shelstad1239.1%31.4%51.6%48.8%84.6%2.94.91.415.6

Minnesota 2025-26 Results

DateResultOpponent
Wed, Jan 28, 2026L, (63–67)at Wisconsin
Sun, Feb 1, 2026L, (75–77)at Penn State
Wed, Feb 4, 2026W, (76–73)#10 Michigan State
Sun, Feb 8, 2026L, (62–67)Maryland
Sat, Feb 14, 2026L, (57–69)at Washington

Oregon 2025-26 Results

DateResultOpponent
Wed, Jan 28, 2026L, (57–73)UCLA
Sun, Feb 1, 2026L, (66–84)Iowa
Sat, Feb 7, 2026L, (64–68)at #12 Purdue
Mon, Feb 9, 2026L, (74–92)at Indiana
Sat, Feb 14, 2026W, (83–72)Penn State

Prediction: Oregon 74, Minnesota 70

With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson expected to be out again on Tuesday, the Gophers’ uphill battle becomes even tougher on Tuesday night. While Oregon is just 9-16 this season, the Ducks have been playing quality basketball as of late with the return of key center Nathan Bittle. Last time out, the Ducks defeated Penn State 83-72 on Saturday afternoon, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Before that win, the Ducks lost to Indiana 92-74 and narrowly fell to No. 12 Purdue 68-64, both with Bittle back in the lineup.

For the Gophers, Crocker-Johnson’s expected absence makes an already shallow bench even shallower. On Sunday, the Gophers saw four players play 36 or more minutes against the Huskies, and a similar rotation is expected against the Ducks. If the Gophers are going to come out on top in this matchup, they’ll not just need another big game out of star senior forward Cade Tyson but will also need a big game out of at least one of Isaac Asuma, Langston Reynolds, or Bobby Durkin. In a game of two teams that have struggled over the last two months, this one could come down to a game of survival, and with just one true regular left on the bench in Kai Shinholster, the odds are not in favor of Minnesota.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation

You may also like