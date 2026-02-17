Minnesota at Oregon: How to Watch, Odds, and Score Prediction

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they take on the Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12). The Golden Gophers will look to break a two-game losing streak in the matchup after falling to Washington 69-57 in Seattle on Sunday night.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Game time, TV channel, How to Watch

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-14, 4-10) versus Oregon Ducks (9-16, 2-12)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 9:30 p.m. CT

TV: FS1

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Matthew Knight Arena (Eugene, OR)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Oregon -3.5 | Total Points: 134.5

On3 Game Prediction: Oregon 72 | Minnesota 66

In The Rankings

Minnesota Oregon KenPom 83 97 Haslam 84 86 BPI 71 87 NET 86 107

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Starter Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Langston Reynolds 25 54.5% 25.0% 60.4% 56.5% 55.8% 4.4 4.4 0.9 11 G Isaac Asuma 25 38.4% 31.1% 50.6% 48.1% 76.9% 4 3.9 1.5 10.7 F Grayson Grove 24 68.6% 50.0% 71.1% 71.6% 23.1% 2.4 0.9 0.8 3.3 F Bobby Durkin 25 44.4% 36.8% 68.2% 58.3% 88.2% 3 1.7 0.7 9.6 F Cade Tyson 24 49.1% 38.7% 57.5% 57.8% 81.9% 5.4 2.4 0.9 19.5 Bench Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Kai Shinholster 23 31.5% 26.7% 37.5% 38.9% 75.0% 1.2 1.2 0.4 2.1 G Maximus Gizzi 7 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1 0 0.3 0 G RJ Spencer 4 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0 0 Injured Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson 24 41.5% 32.3% 50.0% 49.3% 71.8% 6.8 1.8 0.6 13.4 F Nehemiah Turner 7 20.0% 0.0% 22.2% 20.0% 50.0% 1.6 0.3 0.4 0.7 G Chansey Willis Jr. 7 41.0% 18.2% 50.0% 43.6% 45.5% 3 3.3 2.4 6.3 F Robert Vaihola 5 70.0% 70.0% 70.0% 50.0% 7.6 1.4 1.2 5

Washington Projected Lineup

Starters Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Drew Carter 19 38.2% 37.9% 40.0% 54.4% 100.0% 0.9 0.4 0.1 2.1 G TK Simpkins 24 44.4% 37.3% 52.3% 54.2% 81.7% 2.9 2.1 1 13 F Sean Stewart 25 50.4% 100.0% 50.0% 50.7% 54.9% 5.5 1 0.9 7 F Kwame Evans Jr. 23 46.0% 27.8% 57.7% 51.5% 76.9% 7.1 2.1 1 12.5 C Nathan Bittle 18 45.8% 34.6% 52.7% 52.4% 74.1% 6.7 2.4 0.6 16.9 Bench Player G FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS F Sean Stewart 25 50.4% 100.0% 50.0% 50.7% 54.9% 5.5 1 0.9 7 G Wei Lin 24 33.6% 28.9% 40.3% 42.1% 83.7% 1 1.7 0.3 6.8 F Dezdrick Lindsay 25 41.9% 37.5% 44.2% 48.3% 58.3% 3 1.5 0.8 5.4 G Jamari Phillips 19 35.7% 32.6% 50.0% 49.1% 100.0% 0.7 0.5 0.2 3.1 F Devon Pryor 16 42.5% 22.2% 59.1% 47.5% 47.4% 2.5 1.2 0.5 2.9 F Oleksandr Kobzystyi 16 40.0% 40.0% 40.0% 51.4% 75.0% 1.4 0.3 0.1 2.6 C Ege Demir 19 44.4% 44.4% 44.4% 28.6% 3.5 0.3 0.4 2.2 G Drew Carter 19 38.2% 37.9% 40.0% 54.4% 100.0% 0.9 0.4 0.1 2.1 F Efe Vatan 4 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 66.7% 0.5 0 0 1 F Luke Johnson 8 33.3% 20.0% 50.0% 38.9% 25.0% 0.9 0.1 0 1 F Miles Stewart 2 0 0 0 0 Injured Player FG% 3P% 2P% eFG% FT% TRB AST STL PTS G Jackson Shelstad 12 39.1% 31.4% 51.6% 48.8% 84.6% 2.9 4.9 1.4 15.6

Minnesota 2025-26 Results

Date Result Opponent Wed, Jan 28, 2026 L, (63–67) at Wisconsin Sun, Feb 1, 2026 L, (75–77) at Penn State Wed, Feb 4, 2026 W, (76–73) #10 Michigan State Sun, Feb 8, 2026 L, (62–67) Maryland Sat, Feb 14, 2026 L, (57–69) at Washington

Oregon 2025-26 Results

Date Result Opponent Wed, Jan 28, 2026 L, (57–73) UCLA Sun, Feb 1, 2026 L, (66–84) Iowa Sat, Feb 7, 2026 L, (64–68) at #12 Purdue Mon, Feb 9, 2026 L, (74–92) at Indiana Sat, Feb 14, 2026 W, (83–72) Penn State

Prediction: Oregon 74, Minnesota 70

With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson expected to be out again on Tuesday, the Gophers’ uphill battle becomes even tougher on Tuesday night. While Oregon is just 9-16 this season, the Ducks have been playing quality basketball as of late with the return of key center Nathan Bittle. Last time out, the Ducks defeated Penn State 83-72 on Saturday afternoon, snapping a 10-game losing streak. Before that win, the Ducks lost to Indiana 92-74 and narrowly fell to No. 12 Purdue 68-64, both with Bittle back in the lineup.

For the Gophers, Crocker-Johnson’s expected absence makes an already shallow bench even shallower. On Sunday, the Gophers saw four players play 36 or more minutes against the Huskies, and a similar rotation is expected against the Ducks. If the Gophers are going to come out on top in this matchup, they’ll not just need another big game out of star senior forward Cade Tyson but will also need a big game out of at least one of Isaac Asuma, Langston Reynolds, or Bobby Durkin. In a game of two teams that have struggled over the last two months, this one could come down to a game of survival, and with just one true regular left on the bench in Kai Shinholster, the odds are not in favor of Minnesota.

