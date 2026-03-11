Skip to main content
Minnesota
Join Now

Big Ten Tournament - Minnesota vs. Rutgers: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley39 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers begin their 2026 Big Ten Tournament run on Wednesday evening as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the United Center in Chicago.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12) versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14)

WHEN: Wednesday, March. 11, 2026

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, IL)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -5.5 | Total Points: 136.5

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 72, Rutgers 70

In The Rankings

MinnesotaRutgers
KenPom73129
Haslam67116
BPI69115
NET75141

Minnesota Stats

PosPlayerGFG%3P%2P%FT%TRBASTPTS
FCade Tyson3049.3%42.1%55.1%82.4%5.42.219.5
FJaylen Crocker-Johnson2441.5%32.3%50.0%71.8%6.81.813.4
GLangston Reynolds3154.1%25.6%59.8%60.2%4.34.511.7
GIsaac Asuma3140.1%31.0%54.2%77.0%4.13.811.2
FBobby Durkin3144.3%39.6%62.0%88.9%31.810.2
GChansey Willis Jr.741.0%18.2%50.0%45.5%33.36.3
FRobert Vaihola570.0%70.0%50.0%7.61.45
FGrayson Grove3060.0%29.4%67.6%26.5%31.63.9
GKai Shinholster2930.6%22.2%42.3%75.0%1.211.8
GMaximus Gizzi90.0%0.0%0.0%0.100
GRJ Spencer50.0%0.0%0.0%000

Rutgers Stats

PosPlayerGFG%3P%2P%FT%TRBPTSAwards
GTariq Francis3142.8%35.1%46.7%90.6%2.316.9Projected Starter
FDylan Grant3144.7%30.9%50.3%72.2%4.410Projected Starter
FDarren Buchanan Jr.3147.3%36.4%49.4%59.8%3.68.5Projected Starter
GJamichael Davis3138.7%35.2%40.8%77.4%37.1Rotation
GKaden Powers2634.9%32.9%36.6%82.4%1.86.6Rotation
GHarun Zrno3135.0%32.9%43.2%77.1%1.66.5Rotation
GAngelino Mark3040.3%22.9%46.2%79.6%1.65.4Projected Starter
CEmmanuel Ogbole3156.7%56.7%56.8%6.14.4Projected Starter
FDenis Badalau2330.9%21.7%42.9%66.7%1.73.2Rotation
FBryce Dortch2962.5%62.5%53.6%3.22.2Rotation
FChristopher Nwuli2939.1%50.0%36.8%68.6%1.42.2Rotation
FBaye Fall933.3%33.3%50.0%1.70.6Rotation
CGevonte Ware625.0%25.0%0.0%0.50.3Rotation

Prediction: Minnesota 75, Rutgers 68

Give us Minnesota to win tonight against the Scarlet Knights to advance to Thursday. The Golden Gophers just a few weeks ago defeated Rutgers 80-61 at Williams Arena. That night, the Gophers took advantage of the Scarlet Knights’ weaker defense, shooting 60.0%, including 57.7% from three-point range. They also were the better team on the boards and in the paint.

While we don’t expect as dominant a night offensively, this Scarlet Knights team hasn’t shown much in recent weeks. While they do have four wins since February 15, both are against Penn State and Maryland. Otherwise, the Scarlet Knights haven’t won against another Big Ten opponent since Northwestern on January 11.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation

You may also like