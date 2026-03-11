Big Ten Tournament - Minnesota vs. Rutgers: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Minnesota Golden Gophers begin their 2026 Big Ten Tournament run on Wednesday evening as they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the United Center in Chicago.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12) versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14)

WHEN: Wednesday, March. 11, 2026

TV: BTN

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: United Center (Chicago, IL)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -5.5 | Total Points: 136.5

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 72, Rutgers 70

In The Rankings

Minnesota Rutgers KenPom 73 129 Haslam 67 116 BPI 69 115 NET 75 141

Minnesota Stats

Rutgers Stats

Prediction: Minnesota 75, Rutgers 68

Give us Minnesota to win tonight against the Scarlet Knights to advance to Thursday. The Golden Gophers just a few weeks ago defeated Rutgers 80-61 at Williams Arena. That night, the Gophers took advantage of the Scarlet Knights’ weaker defense, shooting 60.0%, including 57.7% from three-point range. They also were the better team on the boards and in the paint.

While we don’t expect as dominant a night offensively, this Scarlet Knights team hasn’t shown much in recent weeks. While they do have four wins since February 15, both are against Penn State and Maryland. Otherwise, the Scarlet Knights haven’t won against another Big Ten opponent since Northwestern on January 11.

