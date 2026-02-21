How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central
The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their 12th win of the season last time out against Oregon, 61-44, and will now look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.
The Scarlet Knights enter the contest at 11-15 overall and 4-11 in Big Ten play, but have won their last two matchups against Penn State (85-72) and Maryland (68-57).
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-9) versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11)
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 21, 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -7.5 | Total Points: 134.5
On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 74 | Rutgers 69
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|Rutgers
|KenPom
|77
|142
|Haslam
|74
|127
|BPI
|68
|120
|NET
|81
|149
Minnesota Projected Lineup
|Pos
|Starters
|G
|MP
|FG%
|3P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Isaac Asuma
|26
|33.9
|38.6%
|31.0%
|48.4%
|76.9%
|4
|3.9
|1.4
|10.9
|G
|Langston Reynolds
|26
|32.2
|53.8%
|24.2%
|55.8%
|56.6%
|4.4
|4.3
|0.8
|10.8
|F
|Cade Tyson
|25
|36.1
|48.4%
|38.3%
|57.0%
|81.9%
|5.5
|2.4
|0.9
|19.2
|F
|Grayson Grove
|25
|16.2
|66.7%
|50.0%
|70.8%
|25.0%
|2.6
|1
|0.9
|3.7
|F
|Bobby Durkin
|26
|31.2
|44.0%
|36.8%
|57.9%
|88.2%
|3
|1.7
|0.7
|9.7
|BENCH
|G
|Kai Shinholster
|24
|13.3
|31.6%
|25.0%
|38.6%
|75.0%
|1.3
|1.2
|0.5
|2.1
|F
|Nehemiah Turner
|7
|5.7
|20.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|G
|Maximus Gizzi
|7
|3.6
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0
|G
|RJ Spencer
|4
|1
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
|INJURED
|F
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson
|24
|31.5
|41.5%
|32.3%
|49.3%
|71.8%
|6.8
|1.8
|0.6
|13.4
|G
|Chansey Willis Jr.
|7
|26.7
|41.0%
|18.2%
|43.6%
|45.5%
|3
|3.3
|2.4
|6.3
|F
|Robert Vaihola
|5
|21.4
|70.0%
|70.0%
|50.0%
|7.6
|1.4
|1.2
|5
|F
|Nehemiah Turner
|7
|5.7
|20.0%
|0.0%
|20.0%
|50.0%
|1.6
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
Rutgers Projected Lineup
|Pos
|STARTERS
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|eFG%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|G
|Tariq Francis
|26
|43.7%
|32.7%
|49.2%
|89.6%
|2.3
|2.7
|0.9
|16.8
|G
|Kaden Powers
|21
|35.8%
|31.3%
|42.7%
|82.4%
|1.7
|1.4
|0.5
|6.8
|G
|Harun Zrno
|26
|36.0%
|34.8%
|50.0%
|75.8%
|1.8
|0.7
|0.5
|7.3
|F
|Dylan Grant
|26
|45.7%
|33.9%
|50.7%
|73.1%
|4.6
|0.5
|0.5
|10.7
|C
|Emmanuel Ogbole
|26
|54.5%
|54.5%
|57.9%
|6.6
|0.4
|0.2
|4.1
|Bench
|F
|Darren Buchanan Jr.
|26
|47.2%
|38.5%
|50.3%
|57.1%
|3.3
|1.5
|0.7
|8.2
|G
|Jamichael Davis
|26
|38.0%
|35.5%
|44.8%
|74.5%
|2.8
|2.5
|0.9
|7.1
|G
|Angelino Mark
|25
|31.5%
|8.0%
|32.6%
|82.9%
|1.5
|0.8
|0.9
|3.8
|F
|Denis Badalau
|21
|32.1%
|22.7%
|38.5%
|63.2%
|1.8
|0.8
|0.3
|3.4
|F
|Bryce Dortch
|26
|66.7%
|66.7%
|52.2%
|3.3
|0.1
|0.6
|2.3
|F
|Christopher Nwuli
|25
|35.9%
|50.0%
|39.7%
|71.4%
|1.5
|0.4
|0.2
|2
|F
|Baye Fall
|9
|33.3%
|33.3%
|50.0%
|1.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.6
|C
|Gevonte Ware
|6
|25.0%
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.5
|0
|0.2
|0.3
Prediction: Minnesota 66, Rutgers 60
With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson out indefinitely, the Gophers will once again rely on a six-man rotation Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. A matchup that was already projected as tight now becomes even thinner at the margins. It likely won’t be pretty, but coming off a confidence-boosting win over Oregon, Minnesota returns to Williams Arena — where it has played its best basketball this season. Rutgers has won two straight, but this remains one of the weakest major-conference teams in the country. Even short-handed, the Gophers should handle business at home. Expect a big day out of Cade Tyson, while Isaac Asuma and Bobby Durkin will be looked upon to do some heavy lifting.
