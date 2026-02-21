How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their 12th win of the season last time out against Oregon, 61-44, and will now look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.

The Scarlet Knights enter the contest at 11-15 overall and 4-11 in Big Ten play, but have won their last two matchups against Penn State (85-72) and Maryland (68-57).

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-9) versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 21, 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -7.5 | Total Points: 134.5

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 74 | Rutgers 69

In The Rankings

Minnesota Rutgers KenPom 77 142 Haslam 74 127 BPI 68 120 NET 81 149

Minnesota Projected Lineup

Rutgers Projected Lineup

Prediction: Minnesota 66, Rutgers 60

With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson out indefinitely, the Gophers will once again rely on a six-man rotation Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. A matchup that was already projected as tight now becomes even thinner at the margins. It likely won’t be pretty, but coming off a confidence-boosting win over Oregon, Minnesota returns to Williams Arena — where it has played its best basketball this season. Rutgers has won two straight, but this remains one of the weakest major-conference teams in the country. Even short-handed, the Gophers should handle business at home. Expect a big day out of Cade Tyson, while Isaac Asuma and Bobby Durkin will be looked upon to do some heavy lifting.

