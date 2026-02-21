Skip to main content
Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers; pregame info, spread, prediction & more: Gameday Central

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up their 12th win of the season last time out against Oregon, 61-44, and will now look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon when they face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Williams Arena.

The Scarlet Knights enter the contest at 11-15 overall and 4-11 in Big Ten play, but have won their last two matchups against Penn State (85-72) and Maryland (68-57).

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-14, 5-9) versus Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-15, 4-11)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 21, 11:00 a.m. CT

TV: BTN | FOX Sports App / FOXSports.com: BTN simulcast stream available with login through most TV providers.

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: Minnesota -7.5 | Total Points: 134.5

On3 Game Prediction: Minnesota 74 | Rutgers 69

In The Rankings

MinnesotaRutgers
KenPom77142
Haslam74127
BPI68120
NET81149

Minnesota Projected Lineup

PosStartersGMPFG%3P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GIsaac Asuma2633.938.6%31.0%48.4%76.9%43.91.410.9
GLangston Reynolds2632.253.8%24.2%55.8%56.6%4.44.30.810.8
FCade Tyson2536.148.4%38.3%57.0%81.9%5.52.40.919.2
FGrayson Grove2516.266.7%50.0%70.8%25.0%2.610.93.7
FBobby Durkin2631.244.0%36.8%57.9%88.2%31.70.79.7
BENCH
GKai Shinholster2413.331.6%25.0%38.6%75.0%1.31.20.52.1
FNehemiah Turner75.720.0%0.0%20.0%50.0%1.60.30.40.7
GMaximus Gizzi73.60.0%0.0%0.0%0.0%0.100.30
GRJ Spencer410.0%0.0%0.0%0000
INJURED
FJaylen Crocker-Johnson2431.541.5%32.3%49.3%71.8%6.81.80.613.4
GChansey Willis Jr.726.741.0%18.2%43.6%45.5%33.32.46.3
FRobert Vaihola521.470.0%70.0%50.0%7.61.41.25
FNehemiah Turner75.720.0%0.0%20.0%50.0%1.60.30.40.7

Rutgers Projected Lineup

PosSTARTERSGFG%3P%eFG%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
GTariq Francis2643.7%32.7%49.2%89.6%2.32.70.916.8
GKaden Powers2135.8%31.3%42.7%82.4%1.71.40.56.8
GHarun Zrno2636.0%34.8%50.0%75.8%1.80.70.57.3
FDylan Grant2645.7%33.9%50.7%73.1%4.60.50.510.7
CEmmanuel Ogbole2654.5%54.5%57.9%6.60.40.24.1
Bench
FDarren Buchanan Jr.2647.2%38.5%50.3%57.1%3.31.50.78.2
GJamichael Davis2638.0%35.5%44.8%74.5%2.82.50.97.1
GAngelino Mark2531.5%8.0%32.6%82.9%1.50.80.93.8
FDenis Badalau2132.1%22.7%38.5%63.2%1.80.80.33.4
FBryce Dortch2666.7%66.7%52.2%3.30.10.62.3
FChristopher Nwuli2535.9%50.0%39.7%71.4%1.50.40.22
FBaye Fall933.3%33.3%50.0%1.70.10.10.6
CGevonte Ware625.0%25.0%0.0%0.500.20.3

Prediction: Minnesota 66, Rutgers 60

With Jaylen Crocker-Johnson out indefinitely, the Gophers will once again rely on a six-man rotation Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. A matchup that was already projected as tight now becomes even thinner at the margins. It likely won’t be pretty, but coming off a confidence-boosting win over Oregon, Minnesota returns to Williams Arena — where it has played its best basketball this season. Rutgers has won two straight, but this remains one of the weakest major-conference teams in the country. Even short-handed, the Gophers should handle business at home. Expect a big day out of Cade Tyson, while Isaac Asuma and Bobby Durkin will be looked upon to do some heavy lifting.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

