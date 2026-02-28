Skip to main content
Minnesota
Minnesota vs. UCLA: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

IMG_3870by: Dylan Callaghan-Croley13 minutes agoDylanCCOn3

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back in action on Saturday afternoon as the UCLA Bruins come to Williams Arena looking for a late-season win as they look to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

How to watch Minnesota vs UCLA

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 6-10) versus UCLA Bruins (19-9, 11-6)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -1.5 | Total Points: 135.5

On3 Game Prediction: UCLA 77, Minnesota 66

In The Rankings

MinnesotaUCLA
KenPom7040
Haslam6039
BPI6732
NET7237

Minnesota Stats

PosPlayerGFG%3P%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FCade Tyson2748.7%41.5%81.3%5.72.30.819.6
GLangston Reynolds2854.3%26.3%58.4%4.44.50.911.3
GIsaac Asuma2839.1%31.4%76.9%3.93.91.410.9
FBobby Durkin2844.2%37.9%88.2%2.91.90.89.8
FGrayson Grove2766.2%35.7%27.6%2.81.20.94.1
GKai Shinholster2631.0%24.2%75.0%1.21.10.51.9
GMaximus Gizzi80.0%0.0%0.0%0.100.30
GRJ Spencer50.0%0.0%0000

UCLA Stats

PosPlayerGFG%3P%FT%TRBASTSTLPTS
FTyler Bilodeau2651.0%44.8%86.3%5.710.517.9
GDonovan Dent2741.5%24.1%63.6%2.67.21.613.9
GTrent Perry2746.4%44.6%86.4%2.92.6112.7
GSkyy Clark1847.9%47.6%90.0%2.31.91.212.4
FEric Dailey Jr.2746.6%28.0%72.9%5.31.20.810.7
FXavier Booker2856.4%41.7%71.0%3.60.90.27.5
GJamar Brown2843.1%32.8%100.0%3.30.60.74.5
GBrandon Williams2737.1%21.7%58.8%1.70.40.32.3
CSteven Jamerson II2871.4%61.5%2.30.60.72
GEric Freeny2031.6%30.0%50.0%1.10.40.21.6
FAnthony Peoples Jr.450.0%1000.5
GJack Seidler425.0%0.0%0.0%1000.5
GChristian Horry40.0%0.0%00.300

Prediction: UCLA 72 – Minnesota 68

I do believe there’s an avenue to victory for Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unlikely. Overall, the Bruins are a strong offensive team, owning a top-40 adjusted efficiency rating while ranking top-20 in turnover percentage, top-25 in three-point percentage, and top-40 in free throw percentage. Defensively, is where UCLA is vulnerable at times. Opponents own a 50% effective field goal percentage against them, and have been especially good within the perimeter at 53%. The Bruins also give up plenty of second chances throughout a game, with opponents posting a 33.1% ofensive rebound percentage this season.

The Gophers should be able to score in this game, but will they be able to slow down UCLA enough offensively to win? That’s where I have a tough time seeing a path for Minnesota.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

