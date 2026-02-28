Minnesota vs. UCLA: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back in action on Saturday afternoon as the UCLA Bruins come to Williams Arena looking for a late-season win as they look to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.

Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

How to watch Minnesota vs UCLA

WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 6-10) versus UCLA Bruins (19-9, 11-6)

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2:00 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)



Live Stats: StatBroadcast

WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)

SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -1.5 | Total Points: 135.5

On3 Game Prediction: UCLA 77, Minnesota 66

In The Rankings

Minnesota UCLA KenPom 70 40 Haslam 60 39 BPI 67 32 NET 72 37

Minnesota Stats

Pos Player G FG% 3P% FT% TRB AST STL PTS F Cade Tyson 27 48.7% 41.5% 81.3% 5.7 2.3 0.8 19.6 G Langston Reynolds 28 54.3% 26.3% 58.4% 4.4 4.5 0.9 11.3 G Isaac Asuma 28 39.1% 31.4% 76.9% 3.9 3.9 1.4 10.9 F Bobby Durkin 28 44.2% 37.9% 88.2% 2.9 1.9 0.8 9.8 F Grayson Grove 27 66.2% 35.7% 27.6% 2.8 1.2 0.9 4.1 G Kai Shinholster 26 31.0% 24.2% 75.0% 1.2 1.1 0.5 1.9 G Maximus Gizzi 8 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1 0 0.3 0 G RJ Spencer 5 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 0 0

UCLA Stats

Prediction: UCLA 72 – Minnesota 68

I do believe there’s an avenue to victory for Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unlikely. Overall, the Bruins are a strong offensive team, owning a top-40 adjusted efficiency rating while ranking top-20 in turnover percentage, top-25 in three-point percentage, and top-40 in free throw percentage. Defensively, is where UCLA is vulnerable at times. Opponents own a 50% effective field goal percentage against them, and have been especially good within the perimeter at 53%. The Bruins also give up plenty of second chances throughout a game, with opponents posting a 33.1% ofensive rebound percentage this season.

The Gophers should be able to score in this game, but will they be able to slow down UCLA enough offensively to win? That’s where I have a tough time seeing a path for Minnesota.

Gophers Nation Pregame Reading

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Instagram

Like our page on Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it Inside Gophers Nation