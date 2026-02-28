Minnesota vs. UCLA: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back in action on Saturday afternoon as the UCLA Bruins come to Williams Arena looking for a late-season win as they look to boost their NCAA Tournament resume.
Gophers Nation gets you ready for tip-off below.
Join Gophers Nation now for $1 your first week and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.
How to watch Minnesota vs UCLA
WHO: Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-16, 6-10) versus UCLA Bruins (19-9, 11-6)
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2:00 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: KFAN (100.3 FM) – Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
Live Stats: StatBroadcast
WHERE: Williams Arena (Minneapolis, MN)
SPREAD VIA BETMGM: UCLA -1.5 | Total Points: 135.5
On3 Game Prediction: UCLA 77, Minnesota 66
In The Rankings
|Minnesota
|UCLA
|KenPom
|70
|40
|Haslam
|60
|39
|BPI
|67
|32
|NET
|72
|37
Minnesota Stats
|Pos
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Cade Tyson
|27
|48.7%
|41.5%
|81.3%
|5.7
|2.3
|0.8
|19.6
|G
|Langston Reynolds
|28
|54.3%
|26.3%
|58.4%
|4.4
|4.5
|0.9
|11.3
|G
|Isaac Asuma
|28
|39.1%
|31.4%
|76.9%
|3.9
|3.9
|1.4
|10.9
|F
|Bobby Durkin
|28
|44.2%
|37.9%
|88.2%
|2.9
|1.9
|0.8
|9.8
|F
|Grayson Grove
|27
|66.2%
|35.7%
|27.6%
|2.8
|1.2
|0.9
|4.1
|G
|Kai Shinholster
|26
|31.0%
|24.2%
|75.0%
|1.2
|1.1
|0.5
|1.9
|G
|Maximus Gizzi
|8
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.1
|0
|0.3
|0
|G
|RJ Spencer
|5
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0
|0
|0
UCLA Stats
|Pos
|Player
|G
|FG%
|3P%
|FT%
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|PTS
|F
|Tyler Bilodeau
|26
|51.0%
|44.8%
|86.3%
|5.7
|1
|0.5
|17.9
|G
|Donovan Dent
|27
|41.5%
|24.1%
|63.6%
|2.6
|7.2
|1.6
|13.9
|G
|Trent Perry
|27
|46.4%
|44.6%
|86.4%
|2.9
|2.6
|1
|12.7
|G
|Skyy Clark
|18
|47.9%
|47.6%
|90.0%
|2.3
|1.9
|1.2
|12.4
|F
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|27
|46.6%
|28.0%
|72.9%
|5.3
|1.2
|0.8
|10.7
|F
|Xavier Booker
|28
|56.4%
|41.7%
|71.0%
|3.6
|0.9
|0.2
|7.5
|G
|Jamar Brown
|28
|43.1%
|32.8%
|100.0%
|3.3
|0.6
|0.7
|4.5
|G
|Brandon Williams
|27
|37.1%
|21.7%
|58.8%
|1.7
|0.4
|0.3
|2.3
|C
|Steven Jamerson II
|28
|71.4%
|61.5%
|2.3
|0.6
|0.7
|2
|G
|Eric Freeny
|20
|31.6%
|30.0%
|50.0%
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|1.6
|F
|Anthony Peoples Jr.
|4
|50.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|G
|Jack Seidler
|4
|25.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|G
|Christian Horry
|4
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0
|0.3
|0
|0
Prediction: UCLA 72 – Minnesota 68
I do believe there’s an avenue to victory for Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, but it’s unlikely. Overall, the Bruins are a strong offensive team, owning a top-40 adjusted efficiency rating while ranking top-20 in turnover percentage, top-25 in three-point percentage, and top-40 in free throw percentage. Defensively, is where UCLA is vulnerable at times. Opponents own a 50% effective field goal percentage against them, and have been especially good within the perimeter at 53%. The Bruins also give up plenty of second chances throughout a game, with opponents posting a 33.1% ofensive rebound percentage this season.
The Gophers should be able to score in this game, but will they be able to slow down UCLA enough offensively to win? That’s where I have a tough time seeing a path for Minnesota.
Gophers Nation Pregame Reading
- Who could be next in Minnesota’s 2027 recruiting class?
- Gophers making early push to lock down Minnesota’s best in 2027
- 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket: Updated seeds, matchups as of 02.27.26
- Minnesota RB commit Greg Hargrow discusses his decision
- Coach Speak: Greg Hargrow’s head coach Daquon Nickson discusses his star running back
- Rising 4-star DL Nehemiah Ombati setting official visits as top programs push
- 4-star LB Bryce Kish locks in three Big Ten official visits
- In-state quarterback Jett Feeney sets return visit to Minnesota
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel