Bracketology Update: Where Minnesota Women’s Basketball Stands One Month Out

The 2026 women’s basketball tournament is just about a month away, with the First Four games set to get underway on March 18 and 19.

With the Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s basketball team having just three games remaining in their regular season and the Big Ten Tournament remaining, not many opportunities remain for the Gophers to improve their resume this season.

Currently, the Golden Gophers are 20-6 overall and 11-4 in conference play. On Monday, they entered the AP Top-25 for the first time this season, debuting at No. 23.

But where would the Gophers currently be slotted in the NCAA Tournament if it began today? Below are the latest Bracketology projections for Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad.

Where are the Gophers projected to head?

Currently, the Gophers are ranked in ESPN’s Bracketology as a No. 6 seed in the Sacramento region and Durham subregional.

The Gopher would face No. 11 seed Columbia out of the Ivy League, with the winner slated to face the winner of No. 3 Duke (ACC) and No. 14 Charleston (CAA).

A six seed would be tied for the program’s highest seeding alongside their 2002-03 team that finished 25-6, falling in the regional semifinal to Texas 73-60.

The Gophers in program history have only made the NCAA Tournament 10 times, all since the 1993-94 season, with seven of their appearances coming between 2002 and 2009. The program’s last trip to the dance was the 2017-18 season under head coach Marlene Stollings as a 10-seed, losing to Oregon 101-72 in the second round.

Gophers’ resume

Currently, the Gophers have a strong resume, which will be a major advantage for them even with a stumble or two down the stretch.

The Gophers are ranked ninth in the NET rankings and 26th in the RPI rankings. While their non-conference strength of schedule is ranked 201st nationally, playing in the Big Ten has significantly increased their overall strength of schedule to 48th nationally.

The Gophers, according to the NET rankings, are 4-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 1-1 against Quad 2 opponents, and 15-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents.

Remaining on the regular season schedule for the Gophers are two Quad 1 games against No. 10 Ohio State (NET No. 17), No. 18 Michigan State (NET No. 15), and at Illinois (NET No. 32).

Is a six seed a fair ranking?

Based on their current resume, a six seed feels about right for the Gophers. The Gophers this season against Quad 1 opponents have been competitive, winning four of nine contests, but 4-5 also doesn’t scream elite. Their best wins of the season were on the road against Iowa and Oregon, both ranked inside the top-25 in the NET at the time.

They haven’t had much of a track record against Quad 2 opponents, losing to Kansas 63-57 on the road while beating Indiana on the road 71-48. But they are dominant against Quad 3 and Quad 4 opponents, often winning in dominating fashion.

A strong finish to the end of the season against Ohio State, Michigan State, and Illinois could push them closer to a fifth seed, as could a quality run in the Big Ten Tournament. Right now, the absolute ceiling for the Gophers, barring a Big Ten Championship, is likely a four seed, while the floor would be a seventh seed.

