Minnesota women's basketball reaches Sweet 16 with 65-63 win over Ole Miss

It’s a shot that will live on at Williams Arena and in Gophers history forever.

With 3.5 seconds remaining Sunday afternoon, Amaya Battle received a sideline inbound from Grace Grocholski, before creating just enough space and knocking down a mid-range jumper to give the Gophers the lead at 65-63, and ultimately the win.

Ole Miss still had a chance in the closing seconds, but its final attempt rimmed out, sending Minnesota to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2005.

Amaya Battle keeps the Gophers dancing and sends them to Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/LHFxSj8vA7 — Gophers Nation (@MinnesotaOn3) March 22, 2026

The Golden Gophers utilized a 19-point fourth quarter to defeat Ole Miss. The Rebels led the Gophers 54-46 heading into the final frame after a 25-point third quarter.

But as they did on Friday night against Green Bay, Dawn Plitzuweit’s squad saved its best for last, outscoring the Rebels 19-9 over the final eight minutes of the contest.

Mara Braun led Minnesota with 17 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range. Battle added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Sophia Hart finished with 10 points.

Ole Miss was led by Sira Thienou’s 18 points and Cotie McMahon’s 15.

With the win, the Gophers will advance to Sacramento to take on the winner of No. 1 UCLA and No. 8 Oklahoma State, who play Sunday evening. UCLA is a significant, 26.5-point favorite over the Cowgirls.

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