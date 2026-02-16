Minnesota Women’s Basketball Cracks AP Top-25 After Eight-Game Win Streak

The Minnesota Golden Gophers women’s basketball team has finally cracked the top-25.

On Monday, the Gophers made their first appearance of the season in the top-25, coming in at No. 23 ahead of No. 24 Georgia and No. 25 Alabama. Minnesota was the first team out in last week’s poll.

Led by head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, now in her third season, the Gophers have won each of their last eight games, including a 91-85 victory over No. 10 Iowa earlier this month. Minnesota followed that up on Sunday evening with an 83-60 blowout win over rival Wisconsin to improve to 20-6 on the season, including 11-4 in Big Ten play.

Their 11-4 mark in conference action ranks fifth behind UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State, and Iowa.

The Gophers have been strong on both sides of the ball this season. Offensively, they are averaging 76.2 points per game, which ranks 39th nationally. Defensively, they are allowing just 56.5 points per game, good for 21st in the country.

Minnesota currently ranks 26th in the RPI and ninth in the NET rankings. The Gophers are 4-5 against Quad 1 opponents, 1-1 against Quad 2 opponents, and a perfect 15-0 against Quad 3 and Quad 4 competition.

The Gophers have been led by Minnetonka native guard Tori McKinney, who is averaging 13.2 points per game as a sophomore. McKinney is shooting 47.5% from the field this season, including 55% inside the arc and 32.4% from three-point range. She also owns an offensive rating of 125.7 and a defensive rating of 81.3.

Plitzuweit’s squad has also received strong contributions from Grace Groncholski (12.9 PPG), Mara Braun (11.8 PPG), Amaya Battle (10.6 PPG), and Sophia Hart (10.4 PPG).

Now that they have earned a spot in the top-25, the Gophers will have to defend it over their final three regular-season games. They return to action Wednesday evening against No. 10 Ohio State at Williams Arena before hosting No. 18 Michigan State next Sunday at The Barn. Minnesota will close out the 2025-26 regular season on March 1 with a road matchup in Champaign against Illinois.

AP Top-25:

UConn (31) — 27-0 UCLA — 25-1 South Carolina — 25-2 Texas — 24-3 Vanderbilt — 24-3 Michigan — 22-4 LSU — 22-4 Louisville — 24-4 Duke — 19-6 Ohio State — 22-4 Oklahoma — 19-8 TCU — 23-4 Iowa — 19-5 Maryland — 21-6 Baylor — 22-5 Kentucky — 20-7 Ole Miss — 20-8 Michigan State — 20-6 West Virginia — 21-8 Texas Tech — 23-4 Tennessee — 16-7 North Carolina — 21-8 Minnesota — 20-8 Georgia — 20-8 Alabama — 20-8

