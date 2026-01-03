Minnesota WR Javon Tracy returning for 2026 season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers received good news officially on Saturday when it was announced that Gophers wide receiver Javon Tracy will return for the 2026 season, his second season in the Twin Cities.

The Miami (OH) transfer in his first season with Minnesota proved to be a quality receiving threat for redshirt freshman signal caller Drake Lindsey, recording 37 receptions for 454 yards and six touchdowns.

Tracy is the second wide receiver to confirm his return for the 2026 season, joining rising redshirt sophomore Jalen Smith. Smith finished his first season on the field for the Gophers with 28 receptions for 419 yards and four touchdowns, which included six receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota’s Rate Bowl victory over New Mexico on December 26.

With Tracy’s return, Minnesota is set to return two of its top three wide receivers from 2025, with only Le’Meke Brockington departing the program after exhausting his eligibility. Brockington led the Gophers with 46 receptions for 484 yards and four touchdowns.

The return of Tracy and Smith will provide Lindsey with a quality duo at wide receiver to start, though Minnesota will still need to add more talent to the room via the rtansfer portal. Minnesota currently has just three wide receivers on its 2026 roster returning from the 2025 season, as rising redshirt freshman Bradley Maritno is also expected to return.



Notably, the Gophers’ wide receiver room will have a new leader in 2026. Minnesota is expected to officially part ways with wide receivers coach Matt Simon in the coming days and is expected to hire North Dakota offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Isaac Fruechte as the program’s new wide receivers coach.

What level of wide receiver(s) the Gophers add via the portal remains to be seen, although it’s expected that new Fruechte will cast a wide net.

Minnesota is also adding five wide receivers to the room via its 2026 recruiting class. It is possible that one of those talents, such as Platte County (MO) three-star talent Braiden Stevens, is able to see playing time early, thanks to his blistering speed.

