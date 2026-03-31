Minnesota Basketball: Bobby Durkin returns for 2026-27 season

After locking in Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove for the 2026-27 season on Monday, Dinkeytown Athletes has announced that Minnesota forward Bobby Durkin will be back for another year in the maroon and gold.

Durkin, in his first season with the Golden Gophers, averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. The Davidson transfer played in all 32 games for the Golden Gophers while starting 24 games, averaging 32.6 minutes per game.

Durkin, a strong three-point shooter with Davidson—shooting 34.9% over his two seasons with the A-10 program—lived up to the expectations with the Gophers. He made 78-of-196 three-point attempts this season, a 39.8% shooting percentage.

What it means for Minnesota

Durkin’s return for the 2026-27 season is a huge win for Niko Medved and his program’s roster construction.

The Darien, Illinois, native was Minnesota’s second-best three-point shooter this season, only behind Cade Tyson, who shot 42.2%. Durkin showed the ability to be productive from more than just distance, as he shot 60.8% from within the perimeter and 87.5% from the free-throw line. His true shooting percentage for the season was 62.2%, again behind Cade Tyson.

For the season, Durkin posted an offensive rating of 122.6, second best of any Minnesota regular. With his return and the return of Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove, the Gophers now will return three key forwards for next season—likely making up most of their rotational minutes. Though they are still expected to be active in the transfer portal this offseason, which could mean adding another high-upside forward to the room.



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