Minnesota's Deven Eastern drafted in seventh round by Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota defensive tackle Deven Eastern had a long wait in this week’s NFL Draft, but finally heard his name called.

On Saturday evening, Eastern was selected by the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks with the 242nd overall pick in the seventh round.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound native of Shakopee, Minnesota, spent five seasons with the Golden Gophers after signing with the program as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

After playing in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2022, Eastern started in each of the Gophers’ last 36 games as their one-tech defensive tackle. In his 45 career games, he totaled 97 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

His 2025 season was the best of his career yet with 38 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. He also had one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

Easter’s selection marks the eighth straight season that the Gophers have had a draft pick, dating back to the 2019 NFL Draft. Since 2019, the Gophers have had 20 players selected, including seven Minnesota natives.

Eastern is the fourth Gopher to be selected by the Seahawks, joining Boye Mafe (2022), Chester Cooper (1982), and George Adzick (1977). He will notably join former Gopher tight end Nick Kallerup on the roster of the defending Super Bowl champions.

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