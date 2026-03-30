Minnesota's Grayson Grove locked in for redshirt sophomore season

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have now locked down two of their top three returning forwards for the 2026-27 season.

Not too long after making it official that star forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson will be returning for another season in the Twin Cities, Dinkeytown Athletes announced the return of Alexandria (MN) native Grayson Grove.

The 6-foot-9 forward is finishing his redshirt freshman season for the program this spring.

In his second season with the program, Grove has played in 31 games for Niko Medved’s team, including 11 starts.

In those 31 games, Grove has averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. The top-300 prospect took over a starting role in mid-February following an injury to Jaylen Crocker-Johnson that ended his season.

In seven games as a starter, Grove flashed potential while averaging 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He notably put together a 13-point performance against Oregon on February 17 before totaling 11 points four days later against Rutgers.

Down the stretch, Grove didn’t have the same offensive impact, totaling 13 points over the program’s last four regular-season games. In the Big Ten Tournament, however, Grove found his touch again, scoring 10 points in a 72-67 loss to Rutgers.

What it means for Minnesota

Grove’s return is another big checkmark for Niko Medved’s staff heading into the offseason.

The redshirt freshman forward in his first season on the court certainly showed his potential, including a 60.9% shooting percentage, making 68% of his shots within the perimeter. When on the court, Grove posted a strong 121.7 offensive rating, which ranked third among Gophers regulars only behind Cade Tyson (128.9) and Bobby Durkin (122.6).

Not only did he get it done on the offensive side of the ball when choosing to take advantage of opportunities, but he was also strong defensively with a 104.9 defensive rating, the best of any Gopher regular.

Grove also currently ranks second on the Gophers’ team in steals with 33, despite only playing a fraction of the minutes of Isaac Asuma (40), who sits in first, and is ahead of Bobby Durkin (27) in third. His 20 blocks are also currently second on the team, only behind Crocker-Johnson’s 20.

Grove, despite the limited experience, also showed tremendous ball handling, averaging just one turnover per 40 minutes, the best of any player who appeared in more than 10 games, while his 3.3 assists per 40 minutes ranks best of any forward on the Gophers’ roster.

Now set to return for the 2026-27 season, Grove could be in line for a major jump in his play this offseason, playing in a system that is very friendly to forwards and with a coaching staff that has consistently developed forwards into consistent and strong contributors.



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