Minnesota's Max McEnelly becomes Gophers' first 184-pound national champion

For the first time in program history, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have a national champion at 184 pounds.

On Saturday evening at the NCAA National Championships in Cleveland, Max McEnelly, the No. 3 seed at 184 pounds, defeated Penn State’s No. 1-seeded Rocco Welsh, 4-3.

McEnelly held a 3-1 advantage over Walsh after one period, before picking up an escape point in the second. Welsh was able to nab two points in the third period, including one in the final seconds, but it ran out of time in his comeback effort.

The win for McEnelly also avenged a 2-1 loss to Welsh in the Big Ten championships earlier this month.

McEnelly becomes the Gophers first national champion since 2022 when Gable Steveson won his second of back-to-back national championships. He is the 25th overall national champion in Minnesota history.

For McEnelly, the national championship comes one year after finishing third as a true freshman; he was also the 2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year. With the victory, McEnelly finishes his sophomore season with a 23-2 overall record with a 60% bonus percentage. His career mark improves to 60-4 overall.

On top of McEnelly’s national championship, sixth-year senior Andrew Sparks finished fifth at 165 pounds, while Jore Volk finished seventh place at 125 pounds.

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